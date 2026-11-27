The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a woman, Hauwa Mohammed Abdulkadir, over an alleged N62.5 million fraud involving intending Muslim pilgrims seeking to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Abdulkadir was brought before the Ilorin High Court by the EFCC’s Ilorin Zonal Directorate on a seven-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences.

The commission alleged that the defendant presented herself as a travel agent capable of securing Saudi Arabian visas and flight tickets for intending pilgrims, collecting various sums of money from her victims.

According to the charge, one of the complainants, Saka Rauf Ajagbe, allegedly paid her N39.57 million between January and February 2026 for travel documents to enable him and others he represented to perform the Muslim pilgrimage.

The EFCC also accused her of collecting N14.705 million from another complainant, Abdulmehumeen Abdulsalam, between December 2025 and April 2026 under similar circumstances.

The commission said the defendant knew her representations about having the capacity to procure the travel documents were false.

The alleged offences contravene Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and are punishable under Section 1(3) of the same law.

Abdulkadir pleaded not guilty to all seven counts when they were read to her.

Following her plea, EFCC counsel, Rashidat Alao, asked the court to fix a date for trial and remand the defendant in custody pending the commencement of proceedings.

However, defence counsel, O. A. Teni, urged the court to grant her bail, arguing that it would enable her to source funds for restitution.

Presiding judge, Justice Haleema Saleeman, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million, with three responsible sureties in like sum.

The judge subsequently adjourned the case until December 3, 2026, for trial.