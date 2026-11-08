Eedris Abdulkareem drops ‘Maintain’, spotlights Okpebholo’s fight against cultism

With Maintain, Eedris Abdulkareem delivers a musical message about security, accountability and the consequences of criminal behaviour, drawing attention to the fight against violent cultism, criminality and insecurity in Edo State under Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Released under Lakreem Entertainment, the new song continues Eedris Abdulkareem’s longstanding tradition of using music to address social issues, challenge societal ills and draw attention to developments affecting ordinary Nigerians.

In Maintain, the outspoken musician examines Governor Okpebholo’s security initiatives, particularly his administration’s efforts to tackle violent cultism, a problem that has troubled Edo State for decades.

According to Lagos News Hub, the song presents the governor’s approach to security as a determined campaign against criminal elements, highlighting what it describes as significant progress in restoring public confidence and improving safety across the state.

For Eedris, whose music has often confronted political and social issues, the message is straightforward: those involved in cult-related violence, banditry and other criminal activities should abandon such acts or face the consequences of the law.

The song’s title, Maintain, captures that warning in familiar street language, urging potential troublemakers to stay out of trouble rather than risk confrontation with law enforcement agencies.

Beyond its political undertones, the track draws attention to the broader consequences of cult-related violence, which has affected families, businesses, educational institutions and communities across Edo State over the years.

With Maintain, Eedris Abdulkareem delivers a musical message about security, accountability and the consequences of criminal behaviour, while spotlighting the Edo State Government’s stated determination to address longstanding security challenges.