Peter Obi

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The Edo State chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the management of an event centre have disagreed over the cancellation of a venue booked for Wednesday’s town hall meeting with the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

While the NDC alleged that its booking was withdrawn following pressure from political actors linked to the state government, the event centre denied the allegation, insisting that the controversy arose from a booking error.

The party, however, vowed to proceed with Obi’s scheduled visit to the state despite the disagreement.

Addressing journalists in Benin City on Monday, the Edo State NDC Chairman, Engr. David Olukoga, said the party paid ₦3.7 million for the facility, with an initial deposit made on November 10 and the balance paid on November 17.

Olukoga alleged that the withdrawal of the venue was part of a pattern of intimidation and oppression against opposition parties in the state.

He said the party had previously reported concerns over alleged intimidation to security agencies but had yet to receive any meaningful response.

“Some days back, we got a call from one of the event centres which we have already paid for a town hall meeting for the coming of our presidential candidate, His Excellency, Peter Obi.

“We made this payment far back on the 10th of November. We made a deposit payment to them on the 10th of November, confirming to them that we were using that hall for a town hall meeting for our presidential candidate, and they agreed and gave us a receipt to that effect.

“Days later, we made the full payment to them and three days later we got the call from them that the place is no longer available,” he said.

The NDC chairman alleged that the event centre’s management offered conflicting explanations for withdrawing the booking, insisting that the development was politically motivated.

He said the party had lodged complaints with relevant security agencies and would not abandon its planned programme.

Also speaking, the State Presidential Campaign Coordinator, Hon. John Yakubu, displayed payment receipts to journalists, insisting that the documents clearly indicated November 25 as the date of the booking.

Yakubu further alleged that vendors engaged to provide services at the venue had been intimidated and harassed by some individuals.

He, however, said the alleged actions would not discourage the party from receiving its presidential candidate.

The Director of New Media of the NDC National Campaign Council and spokesperson for the Peter Obi Media Office, Idris Zakari Jr., called on the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to protect the party’s democratic rights.

However, the event centre’s management rejected the allegation of political interference, describing it as false and insisting that nobody had threatened or pressured it to deny the NDC access to the facility.

In a telephone conversation, a female manager of the facility, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the party’s initial booking was for November 22 but that it subsequently requested a change to November 25, a date she claimed was unavailable.

She attributed the disagreement to an error by an operational manager, who allegedly issued a receipt indicating November 25 without obtaining final approval from the management.

The conflicting accounts have left the circumstances surrounding the disputed booking unresolved, with the NDC insisting that it had secured the facility for Obi’s town hall meeting while the management maintained that the requested date was unavailable.