Edo LGA orders daily bush surveillance ahead of Yuletide

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chairman of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Sunny Ekpetika Ekpeson, has directed vigilante groups to intensify daily surveillance and comb bushes and forests across the area ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Ekpeson, who is also the Edo State Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), gave the directive during an emergency security meeting with vigilante leaders and coordinators to address security concerns ahead of the festive season.

A statement issued on Monday, November 9, 2026, by Agbukor Lucky Apeakhuye, the chairman’s media aide on Politics and Strategic Development, said the meeting focused on strengthening security operations across Etsako East.

According to the statement, Ekpeson directed vigilante operatives to conduct daily surveillance and thoroughly comb bushes, forests and identified security flashpoints to prevent criminal elements from using remote locations as hideouts.

The chairman warned that kidnapping, killings, cult-related activities, violence and other criminal acts would not be tolerated anywhere in the local government area.

He also charged security coordinators to strengthen intelligence gathering, improve collaboration among their teams and ensure adequate security coverage across communities throughout the festive period.

Those at the meeting included the Vice Chairman, Comrade Charles Aloaye Dagana; Secretary to the Local Government, Dr. Samuel Oshiole Enaboakpe; and Chief Adolphus Oshole Osimi, General Officer Commanding of the Agenebode Zonal Vigilante Command, who oversees security operations across villages in the Weppa-Wanno axis.

Other vigilante coordinators also attended the meeting.

The statement said Ekpeson reiterated that the protection of lives and property remained a priority of his administration, urging security operatives to remain vigilant, proactive and responsive to distress calls.

He further charged vigilante leaders to ensure that the directives translated into concrete action, saying he would not want reports of kidnapping, killings, cult-related violence or other criminal activities across the local government.

The meeting, according to the statement, formed part of the council’s measures to strengthen security and ensure peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in Etsako East.