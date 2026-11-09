Edo APC chieftain killed by son over alleged prophecy

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Julius Bello, has been allegedly killed by his son, Irobudo, following a prophecy that reportedly blamed him for the suspect’s misfortunes.

Bello, popularly known as De Lord Ogata, was reportedly attacked with a sledgehammer by his son, who struck him on the head.

The incident occurred on Sunday, shortly after the suspect reportedly returned from Lagos at the weekend.

Witnesses said the suspect allegedly attacked his father after a prophet told him that Bello was responsible for his poor state in life.

The deceased was the APC Ward Three Chairman in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area.

The Edo State Police Command confirmed the killing, with its spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, saying the command had commenced an investigation. The suspect was still at large as of the time of filing this report.