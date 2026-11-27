By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Memounatou Ibrahima, has warned that rising public debt and mounting pressure on national finances could undermine member states’ ability to remit the Community Levy, urging governments to strengthen compliance ahead of the consideration of the regional body’s 2027 budget.

Ibrahima gave the warning on Friday in Abuja during the opening of the 2026 Second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament.

She said the proposed 2027 budget was being considered at a time when member states were grappling with increasing demands for development financing and growing pressure on public finances.

The Speaker urged national parliaments to intensify engagement with their respective governments to ensure regular collection and remittance of proceeds from the Community Levy.

She also called on lawmakers to scrutinise budget proposals and ensure that public allocations addressed clearly identified needs and delivered measurable benefits to citizens across the region.

She said: “One of the major highlights of our deliberations will be the consideration of the draft Community Budget for the 2027 financial year.

“Indeed, persistent economic and financial constraints, characterised by mounting pressure on public finances and the indebtedness of our Member States, with the attendant risks to the remittance of the Community Levy, as well as increasing demands for development financing, require us to exercise particular vigilance and responsibility.”

Ibrahima added: “I wish to urge our national parliaments to intensify their advocacy efforts with Member States at the appropriate political level to ensure the collection and systematic remittance of proceeds from the Community Levy.”

She stressed that every budget allocation must be justified by its relevance and expected impact, while priority areas should be determined by efficiency, performance and tangible results for the people.

The Speaker said the Parliament would also receive country reports and consider findings from oversight missions covering goods in transit, the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia, regional agricultural projects and the development of a climate-friendly electricity market.

She pledged to work with the new President of the ECOWAS Commission, Gen. Birame Diop, and other community institutions to advance regional integration.

Ibrahima also referenced the Lungi Declaration, through which regional leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the legislative and oversight functions of the ECOWAS Parliament.

She congratulated Cabo Verde’s President, José Maria Neves, on his re-election and called for peaceful elections in The Gambia and Nigeria, whose presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027.

In his remarks, Diop warned that terrorism spreading from the Sahel continued to pose a threat to countries in the coastal region.

He urged parliamentarians to deploy diplomacy to sustain dialogue, strengthen trust and promote cooperation among member states.

The ECOWAS Commission president also called for the removal of trade barriers, urging lawmakers to use their oversight powers to ensure that member states implement regional policies and regulations.

He said effective implementation would enable traders, farmers and entrepreneurs to benefit more from regional integration.

On the proposed 2027 budget, the President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Charlyne M. Brumskine, called for adequate and predictable funding to enable the court to discharge its responsibilities effectively.

She said the institution required qualified personnel, adequate infrastructure and modern technology to improve its operations.

Brumskine also urged lawmakers to encourage their governments to enforce the court’s judgments and incorporate ECOWAS community laws into national legislation.

She said the court was implementing its Justice 2030 strategy to expand access to justice across West Africa, particularly for women who might not be aware of their right to seek redress before the regional court.

Meanwhile, a member of Sierra Leone’s delegation to the Parliament, Saa Emerson Lamina, expressed optimism about the proposed single regional currency, the eco, but questioned the readiness of member states to meet the requirements for its introduction.

He described the proposed currency as an opportunity to deepen African integration and economic freedom but expressed concern about the number of countries that had satisfied the necessary convergence criteria.

“Definitely, it will be a leeway for Africans to practise real integration and economic freedom. But I worry that how many countries have fulfilled the threshold. How many countries have fulfilled the threshold? That’s the worry,” he said.

Lamina also raised concerns about the implementation of the ECOWAS Court’s 2017 judgment in the case involving former Sierra Leonean Vice-President Samuel Sam-Sumana.

He alleged that Sierra Leone had failed to comply with the ruling but expressed willingness to work with the court’s new leadership to address the matter.