By Enitan Abdultawab

President Bola Tinubu has mourned veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, describing his death as a great loss to Nigeria and the film industry.

Tinubu said Edochie was one of the progenitors of Nigeria’s vibrant film industry and an exceptional actor whose contributions to African storytelling would remain memorable for generations.

The President, while stating this in a tribute shared on the official X account of his Special Adviser Information and Strategy, recalled the late actor’s portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s novel, Things Fall Apart, in the 1980s.

Describing the actor as one of Africa’s most recognisable thespians, Tinubu said, “Chief Edochie was an exceptional actor – one of the progenitors of our vibrant film industry, Nollywood. He was graceful and larger than life, both on the screen and in person.

“He was one of Africa’s most recognisable thespians. For decades, he plied his craft, bringing joy, laughter, and charm to many homes.”

The President also recalled Edochie’s performances in productions such as Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart, noting that they helped shape the evolution and international visibility of Nollywood.

According to him, the actor’s portrayal of traditional institutions, family structures, African values and human relationships helped project Nigeria’s cultural heritage and storytelling traditions to audiences worldwide.

Tinubu further highlighted Edochie’s contributions beyond acting, describing him as an administrator, broadcaster and journalist.

“Pete Edochie was not only an actor; he was also an administrator, broadcaster, and journalist – truly one of our finest. His place in the pantheon of those who shaped the film industry, our common norms, and popular culture remains indisputable,” he said.

Reflecting on the actor’s legacy, the President said Edochie had lived a fulfilled life and would continue to be remembered through his body of work.

“Pete Edochie lived well. He played his part and exited gracefully.

“In his works, he lives forever. Many generations will talk about the life and work of Chief Edochie in the arts industry and academia, in barbershops and marketplaces, and indeed wherever people gather,” Tinubu added.

The President extended his condolences to the Edochie family, friends, associates and the Nigerian film industry on behalf of his family and the Federal Government.

He concluded his tribute with a prayer for the late actor, saying, “May God Almighty grant ‘Ebube Dike’ eternal rest.”