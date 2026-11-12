Ebonyi pensioners endorse Nwifuru for second term

Gov Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has endorsed Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 governorship election, citing his administration’s payment of outstanding pension and gratuity arrears dating back to 1996.

The union also conferred an award on Nwifuru as the most pensioner-friendly governor in recognition of what it described as his commitment to the welfare of retired workers in the state.

The endorsement was announced during the presentation of the award to the governor in Ebonyi State.

The National President of NUP, Comrade Godwin Abumisi, represented by his deputy, Abdulahi Onuh, commended Nwifuru for clearing the backlog of pensions and gratuities owed to retired workers from 1996.

Onuh described the achievement as significant, saying the governor had distinguished himself through his administration’s intervention in the welfare of pensioners.

He said, “Clearing pensions and gratuity of pensioners from 1996 till date is not a small number of years. The Governor has written his name in gold.

“While in Kano, I thought that the Governor of Kano State is number one. I never knew that coming to Ebonyi State, the Kano Governor will be number two.

“To clear a backlog of pensions and gratuity from 1996 till date is a very big achievement. May God elongate the life of Ebonyi Governor. The Governor has done a lot.”

He also commended the state government over plans to extend the state health insurance scheme to retirees, describing the initiative as another important intervention in their welfare.

The NUP national leadership, however, urged the state government to implement pension increases and harmonisation of benefits, noting that pension increments were provided for under the Constitution.

Onuh called on pensioners to reciprocate the governor’s gesture by voting for him in the 2027 election.

He said, “You are indebted to the Governor. Use your PVCs and show him appreciation by voting for him in the 2027 general election.

“When you go home, off your clothes and tell your children that as of two years back, they were taking you to the hospital every week. You were calling your children both home and abroad, bring me my medical allowance.

“But the Governor has reduced the strength of your children in Nigeria and outside. Go and pay him back. Tell your children, tell your in-laws to pay the Governor back by voting for him.”

Also speaking, the Ebonyi State Chairman of NUP, Comrade Anna Ibiam, said retired workers had endured years of unpaid pensions and gratuities before Nwifuru assumed office.

She said some pensioners died while waiting for their entitlements, adding that the governor’s administration had changed the situation through regular pension payments and the clearance of outstanding gratuities.

“Many of our colleagues died waiting without receiving their gratuity. May their souls rest in peace.

“You came, Your Excellency, and you changed our story. You not only pay our monthly pensions regularly and promptly, you did what many thought was impossible — you cleared the backlog of gratuity from 1996 to date,” she said.

Ibiam compared the situation in Ebonyi with reports from other South-East states, saying pensioners in the state were now better placed following the payment of outstanding entitlements.

She said the Ebonyi State Council of NUP had unanimously resolved to honour and endorse Nwifuru for a second term.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Local Government Staff Pension Board, Comrade Emeka Nwonu, commended the pensioners for recognising the governor’s interventions and urged them to support his re-election bid in 2027.

Responding through the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Grace Umezuruike, Nwifuru thanked the union for the award and endorsement, describing the gesture as an expression of appreciation for his administration’s efforts.

He urged the pensioners to translate their endorsement into electoral support by mobilising their families and relatives to vote for him in the 2027 election.

The governor assured that his administration would sustain efforts to improve the welfare of workers and pensioners in the state.