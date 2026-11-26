By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) deputy governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Ambassador Uka Chris Ndubuisi, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring support for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Francis Nwifuru.

Ndubuisi announced his decision at the APC governorship campaign rally in Ebonyi State on Thursday, saying he had chosen to leave the NDC and collapse the party’s structure in the state.

“My name is Ambassador Uka Chris Ndubuisi, and I am the Deputy Governorship candidate of NDC, and also the NDC Youth National Publicity Secretary.

“No two ways. I just want to make this declaration that I have decided. Nobody forced me to it; on my own, I have decided to give my support to Mr President Bola Tinubu and our beloved Governor, His Excellency Francis Nwifuru. From today, we are collapsing the structure of NDC in Ebonyi State,” he said.

Ndubuisi was received by Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru; Former governor and Minister of Works, David Umahi and APC supporters in the state.

Umahi presented him to the party chairman, who was to formally hand him over to Nwifuru, the party’s leader in the state.

According to INEC, Ndubuisi was listed as the running mate to NDC governorship candidate Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu for the February 6, 2027 election.

The ticket was set to challenge incumbent Governor Francis Nwifuru and his deputy, Patricia Obila, who are seeking re-election on the APC platform.