By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Nigeria Democratic Party (NDC) has denied one Uka Chris Ndubuisi who allegedly claimed that he was deputy governorship candidate of the party and defected to APC at campaign rally in Afikpo local government area of the state.

The NDC governorship candidate in the state Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu, in a statement, said that his running is Mrs. Engene Stefiny Amaka and never Uka Chris Ndubuisi who defected to APC rally today.

He called on the security agencies to arrest and prosecute Mr. Ukah Chris Ndubuisi for impersonation, forgery and electoral fraud.

Nwagu urged the general public to disregard Mr. Ndubuisi as he was never nominated as his running mate.

The statement read in part: “My attention of the Ebonyi state Governorship Candidate of the NDC, Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu has been drawn to social media posts, wherein one impersonator, Mr Uka Chris Ndubuisi, criminally claimed that he was my running mate.

“I want to categorically clarify that the said Uka Chris Ndubuisi has never been nominated by me and or our Party to be my running mate. Therefore, it baffles me where someone will now claim to be my running mate while he is not known to me.

“What the impostor has simply done was to dupe and mislead the APC into believing that he was my running mate. I have never contemplated having him to deputise me for the 2027 governorship election.

“I also want to caution the APC government to watch him closely, so that they will not fall prey into his criminal activities. It is rather ridiculous and unbelievable that APC government could allow itself to be deceived by one chance politician, who is roaming

about looking for unsuspecting public to defraud and mislead with their antics.

“Ordinarily, the APC and Ebonyi state government should have just opened and crosscheck the INEC portal to know the authentic Deputy Governorship Candidate of NDC in Ebonyi state before allowing itself to be publicly deceived.

“Though, for anyone that knows the antecedents of Uka Chris Ndubuisi very well, his latest impersonation remains an indication that he is not a character that should be trusted or taken seriously.

“From day one, my running mate is Mrs. Engene Stefiny Amaka. She is from Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state. She is the only person known to me, NDC and INEC as the deputy governorship candidate of NDC in Ebonyi state.

“I therefore used this opportunity to call on the security agencies to arrest and prosecute Mr Ukah Chris Ndubuisi for impersonation, forgery and electoral fraud.

“I also want to urge the general public to disregard Mr Ukah Chris Ndubuisi as he was never nominated as my running mate” Nwagu stated.