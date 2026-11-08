Ebonyi govt lifts suspension on Ambertone as Ishiagu Community buries slain youths

Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru

By Chiamaka Ekwuwe

The Ebonyi State Government has lifted the temporary suspension on mining operations at the Ambertone Logistics Limited facility, operated by Zotmann Mining Limited, in Ihetutu community, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area, following consultations with relevant stakeholders and the burial of two youths who died in a shooting incident in the area.



The resumption of operations on Wednesday followed days of engagements involving the state government, representatives of the mining company, bereaved families and community stakeholders aimed at restoring peace and normalcy.



The development comes after the deaths of Chibuike Elema, 18, and Obinna Gideon Akandu, 20, in a shooting incident reportedly involving a military officer on Sunday, October 18, 2026.



The precise circumstances surrounding the incident, including the events leading to the shooting and the responsibility of the personnel involved, remain subject to clarification by the appropriate authorities.



Available accounts indicate that the incident occurred approximately three kilometres from the company’s operational facility, reportedly near another mining concession.



Following the incident, tensions reportedly escalated in the community, with some youths allegedly attacking the mining company’s facility, resulting in damage to vehicles, equipment, offices and other property.



In response to the developments and concerns over public safety, the Ebonyi State Government ordered a temporary suspension of mining activities at the affected facility to prevent further escalation and facilitate peace-building efforts.



Following consultations and reconciliation engagements, the government subsequently announced the lifting of the suspension, allowing operations to resume.



Ambertone, Zotmann Clarify Company Identity



The incident also generated conflicting reports concerning the identity of the mining company operating the affected facility.



While some initial reports associated the incident with Palladium Mining Company, subsequent clarification from company representatives identified Ambertone Logistics Limited as the company whose facility was affected by the unrest.



Representatives further clarified that Palladium Mining Company operates a separate facility in the community and is distinct from Ambertone Logistics Limited and its operational partner, Zotmann Mining Limited.



The clarification was issued to address confusion arising from reports that appeared to have linked Palladium Mining Company to the incident.



Representatives of Ambertone and Zotmann also stated that neither company authorised the shooting, maintaining that the incident occurred outside their operational premises.



The circumstances surrounding the shooting and any possible responsibility of individuals involved remain separate matters requiring appropriate investigation.



Company’s Condolence Visit Paves Way for Reconciliation



As part of efforts to promote reconciliation and rebuild confidence, representatives of Ambertone Logistics Limited visited the families of the two deceased youths to express condolences.



The visit provided an opportunity for the families to communicate their concerns and for the company to express sympathy over the loss of the young men.



Leading the delegation, Henry Onyeazor expressed sadness over the deaths, describing the incident as unfortunate and deeply regrettable.



He conveyed the condolences of the company’s management and staff to the affected families, acknowledging the pain associated with losing loved ones at such young ages.



Onyeazor said the visit was intended to demonstrate the company’s sympathy and commitment to maintaining peaceful relations with its host community.



He also recalled the relationship between the company and Ihetutu community, noting that its operations had provided employment and economic opportunities for residents.



Onyeazor appealed to community members to sustain peaceful engagement and avoid allowing the incident to undermine existing relationships.



He also denied allegations that the company’s management instructed military personnel to shoot the youths.



He maintained that the company had no interest in instigating violence against its host community and encouraged residents to allow the appropriate authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incident.



Bereaved Family Appreciates Company’s Support



Responding on behalf of the family of the late Chibuike Elema, his uncle, Elder Ukachukwu Josel Elema, appreciated the company representatives for visiting the family during its period of mourning.



He described the death of his nephew as painful, particularly given his young age and the future that lay ahead of him.

He said:



“On behalf of my family, I sincerely appreciate the management of the company and everyone who has come here today to sympathise with us during this difficult period.



“Death is a painful experience, particularly when it involves a young person whose future holds so much promise. We understand that no amount of tears, sorrow or mourning can bring back our beloved son.”



The elder also expressed the family’s desire to understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting and called for clarity regarding the events that led to the deaths.



He questioned why the young men were shot and stressed the importance of establishing what happened.



He further acknowledged the relationship between the mining company and the community, noting that several residents benefited directly or indirectly from its activities.



According to him, the family’s immediate priority had been to ensure that Chibuike’s remains were released for burial.



He also expressed appreciation for the company’s presence and support during the family’s difficult period.

Slain Youth’s Father Calls for Justice



The father of the second victim, Hon. Joshua Akandu, a serving councillor representing Ihetutu Ward in Ishiagu, also received the company’s delegation.



Akandu expressed profound grief over the death of his son, Obinna Gideon Akandu, describing the loss as devastating.

During the visit, he received the delegation in accordance with local traditional customs and presented kola nuts.



He also offered prayers, expressing his desire that anyone found responsible for his son’s death would be held accountable.

His remarks reflected the family’s grief and its expectation that the circumstances surrounding the incident would be properly addressed.



The engagement was regarded as part of the broader efforts to encourage dialogue and restore peaceful relations within the community.



Ebonyi Government Lifts Suspension, Warns Mining Companies



Announcing the lifting of the suspension, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Mr. Chinedu Magnus Nkah, explained that the government had initially ordered the temporary closure of the affected facility as a precautionary measure to prevent further violence and protect lives and property.



Nkah said the decision to permit the resumption of operations followed engagements involving the company, the bereaved families and other stakeholders.



He confirmed that the deceased youths had been buried before the government announced the reopening.



The commissioner also highlighted the economic importance of the mining operation to the host community, particularly its contribution to employment and the livelihoods of residents.



He explained that the resumption would allow workers to return to their duties and support the restoration of economic activities affected by the temporary closure.



However, Nkah issued a warning to mining companies operating across the state, stressing that the government would not tolerate violations of residents’ rights or any actions resulting in the loss of innocent lives.



He emphasised that the protection of human life remained a priority of Governor Francis Nwifuru’s administration.

The commissioner warned that mining companies found culpable in incidents involving the loss of residents’ lives, whether through their personnel or security arrangements, could face serious sanctions, including expulsion from the state.

He maintained that economic benefits from mining activities could not take precedence over the safety and welfare of host communities.



Ambertone, Zotmann Return to Operations as Peace Gradually Returns



With the temporary suspension lifted and the two youths buried, attention has shifted towards restoring economic activities, rebuilding confidence and sustaining peaceful relations in Ihetutu community.



For Ambertone Logistics Limited and Zotmann Mining Limited, the reopening of the facility marks the resumption of operations following the disruption caused by the incident and subsequent suspension.



The companies have maintained that they neither authorised nor participated in the shooting, while their representatives have emphasised that the incident reportedly occurred outside their operational premises.



The government’s decision to lift the suspension represents an administrative step towards restoring normalcy and allowing economic activities to resume.



However, the reopening should not be interpreted as a determination of the circumstances surrounding the shooting or a substitute for any investigation that may be required.



Ultimately, the priority remains the establishment of the facts, accountability where responsibility is established, protection of host communities and the promotion of responsible mining operations across Ebonyi State.