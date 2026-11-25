Gov Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has approved the establishment of a 933.777-hectare of new city called FON Smart City in Abakaliki, alongside the dredging of 3,305.61 metres of the Ebonyi River as part of measures to expand the state capital and mitigate potential flooding.

The approvals were granted by the State Executive Council (EXCO), presided over by Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, during its meeting.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Chief Ikeuwa Omebeh ehike briefing journalists on the outcome of the Exco meeting, said the proposed smart city would be developed on an additional 933.777 hectares of land acquired from the former Army land within Abakaliki capital.

Omebeh explained that the council had approved the designation of the newly acquired territory and its entire development layout as FON Smart City, Abakaliki.

He said the initiative was part of the Nwifuru administration’s strategic urban development agenda aimed at expanding the territorial boundaries of the state capital, attracting private-sector investments and stimulating economic activities.

According to him, the proposed smart city has been designed with clearly defined land-use zones to accommodate the state’s growing residential, commercial, institutional and developmental requirements.

He listed the components of the master plan to include residential neighbourhoods, institutional zones, commercial districts, a Central Business District, green verges, agricultural and farming zones, community resettlement areas and special provision areas.

The commissioner said the carefully structured development framework was intended to create a modern urban environment capable of accommodating future population growth while improving the infrastructural capacity, aesthetics and economic outlook of Abakaliki.

He added that the project would open up new investment opportunities, expand economic activities and strengthen Ebonyi State’s position as an emerging investment destination in the South-East.

Also, the State Executive Council approved the dredging of approximately 3,305.61 metres (3.3 kilometres) of the Ebonyi River to address potential flooding threats within sections of the proposed smart city.

Omebeh said the decision followed the identification of flood-prone areas within the proposed development corridor, necessitating proactive environmental intervention to safeguard the planned urban infrastructure.

He explained that the dredging exercise would improve water flow, reduce flooding risks and provide the necessary environmental protection for the sustainable development of the new city.

The commissioner stressed that the government’s decision to incorporate flood-control measures into the smart city project underscored its commitment to sustainable urban planning and the protection of public infrastructure against environmental hazards.

The FON Smart City project represents a major component of the Nwifuru administration’s urban renewal and expansion agenda, with the potential to transform Abakaliki’s development landscape through the provision of planned residential, commercial and institutional infrastructure.

The government maintained that the initiative would expand the economic frontiers of the state capital, attract investments and position Abakaliki to meet the demands of future urban growth.