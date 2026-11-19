By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has given owners and operators of shanty shops at Quarry Junction, Abakaliki, 15 days to dismantle and remove their structures over safety concerns.

The Commissioner for Capital City and Urban Planning, Chief Richard Ugo Idike, issued the directive during a routine inspection exercise aimed at ensuring compliance with urban planning regulations and protecting lives and property in the state capital.

Idike expressed concern that the makeshift shops were located directly beneath high-tension electricity lines, describing the situation as a serious threat to traders, customers and other members of the public.

He said the government’s intervention was necessary to prevent possible accidents, electrocution and loss of lives, stressing that commercial activities would not be allowed to continue in locations considered dangerous to public safety.

The commissioner directed all owners and occupants of the affected shops to dismantle their structures within 15 days, warning that failure to comply would attract enforcement action by the ministry.

He said the state government’s urban renewal and development agenda was not limited to creating a beautiful and well-organised capital city but also included ensuring that residents operated businesses in safe and approved locations.

Idike reiterated the ministry’s commitment to regular monitoring, inspection and enforcement of building and urban planning regulations across Abakaliki metropolis.

He urged residents, traders, property owners and developers to obtain the necessary government approvals before erecting structures or engaging in commercial activities.

The commissioner assured that the ministry would continue to take proactive measures to prevent avoidable disasters and promote orderly development across the state capital.