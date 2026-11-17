By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has demolished a shop on Ejiofor Street, Abakaliki, over alleged failure to obtain building plan approval and encroachment on designated land.

The demolition was carried out by the Ministry of Capital City and Urban Planning.

Speaking during the exercise, the Commissioner for Capital City and Urban Planning, Richard Ugo Idike, said the property owner commenced construction without obtaining the required building plan approval from the ministry.

Idike explained that building plan approval was mandatory to enable the ministry assess proposed structures, conduct necessary inspections and provide professional guidance to ensure compliance with physical planning standards.

He said securing approval before commencing construction would also allow the ministry to identify potential structural, environmental and planning concerns and advise property owners accordingly.

The commissioner cautioned property owners and developers against unauthorised construction and encroachment on designated lands, warning that the state government would enforce relevant planning regulations against defaulters.

Idike was accompanied during the exercise by the Head of the Town Planning Department, TPL Esther Nwite, other town planners and members of the ministry’s task force.

He urged residents, developers and property owners in Abakaliki to obtain the necessary building plan approval from the ministry before embarking on construction projects.

The commissioner reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to enforcing physical planning regulations and promoting orderly development in the state capital.