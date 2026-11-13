Ebola: Nigeria records zero secondary infections as 62 contacts exit monitoring

Dr Jide Idris, Director General, NCDC

… Index patient recovers, discharged in Switzerland

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria has recorded zero secondary transmission of the deadly Bundibugyo Virus Disease, a form of Ebola, following the successful completion of the 21-day monitoring period for all 62 contacts linked to the imported case confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on October 20, 2026.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) yesterday announced that the last contact had been discharged from monitoring, with none of the 62 individuals developing the disease.

In another development, the index patient, who was medically evacuated to Switzerland on October 26 for further treatment, has recovered, subsequently tested negative for the virus and been discharged from hospital.

However, the NCDC warned that the successful completion of contact monitoring does not amount to a formal declaration that the outbreak is over, insisting that Nigeria must sustain heightened surveillance amid continued Ebola transmission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Director-General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, who announced the development, described the outcome as encouraging, crediting early detection, prompt investigation and cooperation between health authorities and affected communities.

“The 21-day monitoring period for contacts linked to the index case has been completed, with the last contact discharged today. We are glad to announce that none of the contacts became ill with the disease, meaning no transmission from the index case,” Idris said.

He disclosed that 13 of the 62 contacts reported fever or other non-specific symptoms during the monitoring period. All 13 were tested for Bundibugyo Virus Disease and returned negative results.

Similarly, seven alerts reported in Adamawa, Rivers, Borno, Lagos and Ekiti states within the last three weeks were investigated, with laboratory tests confirming that none was positive for the virus.

The NCDC boss explained that the imported case was detected following an alert raised by healthcare workers through the agency’s event-based surveillance system, enabling the government to activate an emergency response and commence investigations.

Under the leadership of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the National Emergency Operations Centre was activated, while an Incident Management System was established to coordinate the response.

According to Idris, the response focused on providing clinical care, identifying and monitoring exposed persons, preventing further transmission, protecting healthcare workers and strengthening disease surveillance.

He said contact tracing covered healthcare facilities, households and other relevant settings, while infection prevention and control measures were reinforced in health facilities within the FCT and across the country.

The agency also supported healthcare worker training and supplied personal protective equipment and other response materials to the affected facility and relevant points of entry.

Providing an update on the index patient, Idris said laboratory tests conducted upon her arrival in Switzerland on October 26 confirmed that she was still positive for the virus.

However, following further treatment and care, she recovered, tested negative and was successfully discharged.

Despite the positive outcome, Idris said Nigeria’s National Emergency Operations Centre remained activated, with the Incident Management System operating at Level 3, the highest response level for Ebola disease.

He said surveillance would remain heightened nationwide, while the country continued monitoring developments in countries and regions affected by the disease.

The NCDC also warned that the approaching December festive season, characterised by increased movement of people, religious gatherings, concerts, festivals, sporting activities and political campaigns, required sustained public health vigilance.

Idris urged Nigerians and international visitors to seek medical attention promptly if they became unwell, particularly those with recent travel history or possible exposure to infectious diseases.

“Do not assume that every fever is malaria, particularly if you have recently travelled or may have been exposed to an infectious disease,” he cautioned.

He advised people seeking medical care to disclose their travel history and possible exposure to healthcare workers, stressing that such information was essential for early detection and appropriate management.

He also warned against unprotected contact with the blood and other body fluids of anyone suspected of having Ebola or another infectious disease.

The NCDC urged organisers of religious gatherings, political rallies, concerts, festivals and sporting events to provide appropriate sanitation, safe drinking water and medical assistance, while ensuring prompt reporting of suspected infectious illnesses.

Healthcare workers in public and private facilities were equally advised to maintain a high index of suspicion, observe infection prevention precautions and report suspected cases without delay.

The agency further reminded inbound international travellers of the requirement to complete the Nigeria Health Declaration Form before arrival and provide accurate information about their health and travel history.

“There is no reason for panic. What is required is continued vigilance, early reporting and cooperation with public health authorities,” Idris said.

He commended President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the FCT health authorities, Port Health Services and national and international partners for supporting the response.

He particularly acknowledged the private hospital in the FCT where the index patient initially received care, noting that its healthcare workers’ vigilance triggered the alert that led to the diagnosis.

Idris said the experience had demonstrated the critical role of private healthcare facilities in disease detection and response, adding that collaboration between public and private health sectors remained essential to strengthening Nigeria’s health security.

He also appreciated the 62 contacts and their families for complying with monitoring and quarantine requirements, describing their cooperation as central to the successful containment of potential transmission.