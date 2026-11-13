Ebola: All 62 contacts test negative after monitoring – NCDC

By Chidinma Chukwu

ABUJA — The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has completed the 21-day monitoring of all 62 contacts linked to the imported case of Bundibugyo Virus Disease (BVD), a form of Ebola disease, confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory on October 20, 2026, with no secondary infections recorded.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, disclosed this on Friday during a media briefing in Abuja, saying the last contact had been discharged from monitoring after testing negative for the virus.

Idris said 13 of the 62 contacts reported fever or other non-specific symptoms during the monitoring period, but laboratory tests confirmed that none had contracted the disease.

“The 21-day monitoring period for contacts linked to the index case has been completed, with the last contact discharged today. We are glad to announce that none of the contacts became ill with the disease, meaning no transmission from the index case.

“A total of 62 contacts were identified, placed in quarantine and followed up by our public health teams. During the monitoring period, 13 contacts reported fever or other non-specific symptoms. All 13 were tested for Bundibugyo Virus Disease, and all tested negative,” he said.

The index case was a 42-year-old Ugandan-born woman, who tested positive for the virus in Abuja on October 20. She was subsequently medically evacuated to Switzerland on October 26.

Providing an update on her condition, Idris said the woman had recovered and been discharged from a hospital in Geneva.

He also disclosed that seven additional suspected cases were reported and investigated in Adamawa, Rivers, Borno, Lagos and Ekiti states within the past three weeks. All seven cases tested negative for the virus.

However, the NCDC chief cautioned against interpreting the completion of contact monitoring as a formal declaration that the outbreak was over.

He explained that such a declaration would depend on established public health criteria and findings from continued surveillance.

“It is important to note that the completion of contact monitoring does not, by itself, constitute a formal declaration that an outbreak is over. Such a determination must be based on the applicable public health criteria and the findings of ongoing surveillance.

“Nigeria therefore remains vigilant, particularly given the continued occurrence of Ebola virus disease in the DRC,” he said.

Idris assured Nigerians that disease surveillance and preparedness activities would continue, stressing that the agency remained committed to protecting residents and visitors.

Looking ahead to the December festive season, he warned that increased travel, social interactions and large public gatherings could heighten the risk of disease transmission.

He identified family celebrations, religious activities, political campaigns, concerts, festivals and sporting events as occasions likely to increase human movement and interaction.

He urged anyone who develops symptoms to seek medical attention promptly, warning against automatically assuming that every fever is malaria, particularly among people with recent travel history or possible exposure to infectious diseases.

The NCDC boss also advised the public to avoid unprotected contact with the blood and other body fluids of anyone suspected of having Ebola or another infectious disease.

He urged individuals identified as contacts to cooperate with public health authorities and comply with monitoring instructions.

Idris further called on organisers of mass gatherings, including religious activities, political rallies, concerts, festivals and sporting events, to provide adequate sanitation, safe drinking water, medical assistance and mechanisms for promptly reporting suspected illnesses.

Healthcare workers in public and private facilities were also urged to maintain a high index of suspicion, strictly observe infection prevention and control measures, and report suspected cases without delay.

On international travel, Idris reminded inbound travellers of the requirement to complete the Nigeria Health Declaration Form before arrival.

He encouraged travellers to consult the NCDC website for relevant information, provide accurate details of their health and travel history, and promptly report any symptoms or possible exposure to Port Health authorities.

While assuring the public that there was no reason to panic, he said continued vigilance, early reporting and cooperation with health authorities remained essential to preventing the spread of infectious diseases.