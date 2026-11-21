Bayern Munich’s German midfielder #10 Jamal Musiala (R) reacts after failing to score nex to Bayern Munich’s German midfielder #42 Lennart Karl during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Cologne on November 20, 2026. (Photo by Karl-Josef HILDENBRAND / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO





Global players’ union FIFPRO has slammed Bayern Munich for putting pressure on midfielder Jamal Musiala to renegotiate his contract with the Bundesliga club as he recovers from injury.

In a statement issued Saturday, the footballers’ union said recent public comments made by Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeness, current CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge were part of a “coordinated campaign” to put pressure on Musiala.

The Bayern bosses had questioned whether Musiala, who missed several matches with a neurological condition earlier in the season and has recently returned from a hamstring injury, should continue to receive his contracted salary.

FIFPRO hit out at “a coordinated strategy to put pressure on Musiala and his representatives ahead of any negotiations”.

“A club of Bayern’s standing should know better,” the international union for professional football players said.

“Bayern has a duty of care to Musiala… Any concerns about his contract should be raised privately with him and his representatives.

“Contracts are there to be respected. An injury or a dip in form gives a club no grounds to reopen terms it agreed to, just as a run of outstanding performances gives a player no automatic right to a pay rise.”

The 23-year-old Germany international signed a contract extension in February 2025 until 2030 and is among Bayern’s top earners.

Musiala missed six months after breaking his ankle at the Club World Cup in the summer of 2025.

At the start of the 2026-27 season, Musiala collapsed twice on the pitch in pre-season. He later revealed he was suffering from a “neurological disorder” which can lead to “temporary but treatable seizures”.

Speaking Friday after Musiala came off the bench for his first Bayern appearance in two months, Rummenigge suggested the player would not be able to recapture his previous form.

“Based on what we know, it unfortunately suggests that it will be difficult for him to return to the level he so often demonstrated here in this stadium,” Rummenigge said on Sky Germany.

“If he doesn’t return to being the Jamal of old, then we need to have a conversation with his family, with the player, and, above all, with his agency — because, frankly, the current financial figures would no longer be justifiable.”

Bayern on Saturday announced record revenues of 988.2 million euros ($1.083 billion) for the 2025-26 season.