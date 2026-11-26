By Soni Daniel

Community leaders in Lafia Emirate, Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, have commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for foiling a kidnap attempt in the area and arresting three suspects in connection with the incident.

The leaders praised the DSS operatives for their swift response to a distress call following an attempted abduction at the Isa Mustapha Agwai area of Lafia metropolis.

Speaking on behalf of the community leaders, the Mai-angwa (community leader) of Farin Kasa community, Chief Yahaya Mohammed, described the operatives as dedicated and professional in the discharge of their duties.

Mohammed said the security operatives arrived within minutes of receiving the distress call after unidentified gunmen invaded the community around midnight and attempted to abduct residents.

“Some unidentified gunmen invaded our community and attempted to kidnap residents. We immediately alerted DSS operatives who swiftly arrived at the scene. The operatives exchanged gunfire with the abductors,” he said.

He said the intervention had restored residents’ confidence in the security agencies, commending the collaboration between the DSS and other security outfits, including community vigilantes.

He urged security agencies to ensure that all suspects arrested in connection with the incident were prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, three suspects have been taken into DSS custody over the foiled attack.

They were identified as Hassan Musa, 19; Muhammadu Sani Idris, 20; and Sale Umaru Zangba, 47.

A source disclosed that Zangba, a cleaner at a primary healthcare centre in the area, allegedly confessed to treating one of the suspects who sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire.

The source said the DSS had sustained its operations against kidnapping, arms trafficking and other criminal activities in Nasarawa State.

According to the source, the agency recorded another breakthrough about three weeks ago with the arrest of one Bello Abdullahi, a suspected arms courier allegedly on his way to deliver weapons to bandits in Kebbi State.

The source also disclosed that a suspected kidnapper was arrested while allegedly collecting ransom from a female resident of Nasarawa State.

The source assured that those arrested in connection with the various incidents would face the full weight of the law.