VP Shettima

‎—Orders ONSA to monitor declared stocks ahead of distribution

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‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎ABUJA — THE Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima has directed relevant government agencies and stakeholders in the fertiliser industry to expedite arrangements for the production and release of over three million bags of fertiliser to farmers across the country ahead of the forthcoming dry-season farming.

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‎The directive followed President Bola Tinubu’s approval of funding under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative, aimed at making fertiliser more affordable, boosting food production and reviving Nigeria’s fertiliser blending industry.

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‎The Vice President gave the directive on Monday at the Presidential Villa during a meeting with stakeholders in the fertiliser sector in Abuja, where the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) disclosed that available raw materials could support the production of approximately three million bags of NPK fertiliser within the next few weeks.

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‎He also directed the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to verify and track fertiliser stocks declared by stakeholders to ensure transparency, accountability and a hitch-free distribution exercise.

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‎He further urged the NSA’s office to ensure that farming communities in states facing security challenges are not neglected in the distribution programme, stressing the need for the intervention to reach farmers in vulnerable and hard-to-access areas.

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‎Speaking on the broader economic importance of the presidential intervention, the Vice President said revitalising Nigeria’s fertiliser industry would strengthen agricultural productivity while creating jobs and supporting rural livelihoods.

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‎”A strong fertilizer value chain supports hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Revitalizing this sector is therefore important not only for agriculture but also for employment, rural livelihoods and economic activities across the country,” he stated.

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‎Senator Shettima expressed concern that many of the country’s fertiliser blending plants were operating below capacity despite the growing demand for affordable agricultural inputs.

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‎”Today, many of our fertilizer blending plants are operating below capacity at the same time the high cost of fertilizer continues to increase the cost of production for our farmers,” he observed.

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‎According to him, President Tinubu’s intervention is designed to address these challenges by stimulating domestic production, restoring jobs and making fertiliser available to farmers at affordable prices.

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‎”The government wants to support the rehabilitation and full utilization of our fertilizer blending capacity. We want the factories producing, we want workers back to work. We want transporters, warehouse, and agro-dealers to be engaged again,” he said.

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‎The Vice President emphasised that farmers remained the principal beneficiaries of the initiative, noting that the Federal Government would purchase fertiliser produced by Nigerian blending companies and make it available at affordable prices.

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‎”But ultimately the Nigerian farmer is at the centre of this initiative. Under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative, government intends to purchase fertilizers produced by Nigerian blenders and make it available to our farmers at affordable prices,” he added.

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‎Senator Shettima thanked industry operators and other stakeholders for their willingness to partner with the government, stressing that the success of the intervention would depend on timely production, effective coordination and efficient distribution.

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‎”Every stakeholder is expected to prepare accordingly in ensuring the success of the Presidential mandate to deliver fertilizer to farmers for the fast approaching dry-season farming,” he charged.

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‎Earlier, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said President Tinubu’s directive was aimed at making agricultural inputs more affordable while strengthening domestic production and food security.

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‎He disclosed that stakeholders had identified approximately 496,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser-related stocks, describing the quantity as a reasonable starting point for implementing the programme.

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‎”From what has been presented, we have about 496,000 metric tonnes of stock, and it is a good, reasonable starting point,” the minister said.

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‎Bagudu assured that the government would work with relevant stakeholders to identify additional funding opportunities through existing programmes to sustain the intervention beyond the immediate presidential directive.

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‎”We will work with every other stakeholder to identify other government programmes that will have funding that can be used to support this initiative even beyond the duration of the President’s directive,” he stated.

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‎Also speaking, the President of FEPSAN, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Kassim, commended President Tinubu for personally intervening to revive the country’s fertiliser industry.

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‎”I want to thank the President for taking a personal interest in reviving the Nigerian fertiliser industry. We are extremely encouraged by this intervention because this is about food security, jobs, rural livelihoods and economic and social stability of our country,” he said.

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‎Kassim noted that Nigeria had already made substantial investments in fertiliser blending plants, warehouses, distribution infrastructure and agro-dealer networks, but many of these facilities were operating below their installed capacity.

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‎He explained that reviving the industry would not only increase fertiliser availability but also restore economic activities across production, transportation, storage and distribution networks.

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‎According to him, FEPSAN members had completed an assessment of available NPK fertiliser stocks, raw materials and the industry’s capacity to produce additional quantities within the implementation period.

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‎”Based on information received from our members, the raw materials currently available can support the production of about 148,000 metric tonnes of NPK 20-10-10 within the next few weeks as targeted. This will give about three million bags of fertiliser,” he disclosed.

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‎The FEPSAN president further revealed that members were holding approximately 29,000 metric tonnes of finished NPK fertiliser that could be immediately purchased and released for distribution.

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‎He expressed confidence that the industry had the capacity to make approximately 3.5 million bags of fertiliser available within the stipulated period, noting that existing stocks and blending facilities were spread across different parts of the country.

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‎Kassim added that the geographical distribution of the facilities would support faster delivery and reduce the logistical burden of reaching farmers.

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‎As part of the implementation framework, President Tinubu also approved the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and the Bank of Industry (BOI) to serve as fund administrators and financial intermediaries for the initiative.

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‎In a related presentation, a representative of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) disclosed that the organisation had approximately 90,000 metric tonnes of materials on the ground, with additional goods in transit bringing the combined quantity to about 248,000 metric tonnes.