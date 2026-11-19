By Emem Idio

Yenagoa—A Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa has sentenced a 39-year-old driver, Perelayefa Nelson, to five years’ imprisonment for his complicity in the theft of a Toyota Hilux utility vehicle valued at over N22 million.



Nelson was arrested in 2024 by operatives of the then Operation Puff Adder, now the Violence Crime Response Unit.



The prosecution told the court that the defendant acted contrary to the express instruction of his employer, Eddy Brayei, a politician and businessman, by parking the white Hilux, with registration number KSF 522 CY, at a location other than the designated Monalisa Hotel.



According to the prosecution, Brayei had specifically directed Nelson to park the vehicle at the hotel for security reasons. However, the defendant allegedly parked it by the fence of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Yenagoa, where it subsequently went missing.



The defendant was subsequently charged to court over his alleged involvement in the theft.



Delivering judgment, Justice Patience Zuofa, sentenced Nelson to five years’ imprisonment after reviewing the evidence presented by the police prosecution.



The conviction followed the prosecution’s presentation of evidence linking the defendant to the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the vehicle.