DR Congo Ebola outbreak exceeds 11,000 cases

Health workers in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) prepare to start simulations on admission of suspected cases and evacuation of those deceased during a training by medical charity, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to reinforce regional emergency response capacity for Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County in Kenya on July 10, 2026. The Ebola simulation treatment centre was set up by the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) a few weeks after the Ebola outbreak was officially declared on May 15 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). According to the African Union’s health agency, Africa CDC, the outbreak is spreading faster than any previous one and has already killed at least 600 people. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s worst-ever outbreak of Ebola has now reached more than 11,000 confirmed cases, official Congolese figures showed on Wednesday, as armed conflict hampers the response.

The 17th outbreak of the virus in the DRC’s history was officially declared in May but experts believe it emerged weeks or even months earlier.

It has infected 11,042 people in the DRC and caused 5,387 deaths, according to the National Institute of Public Health.

Around 2,990 people have recovered from Ebola, which is transmitted through contact with bodily fluids and causes severe hemorrhagic fever.

Ebola has killed more than 15,000 people in Africa over the last 50 years.

The worst outbreak previously recorded in the DRC killed nearly 2,300 people out of 3,500 cases between 2018 and 2020.

The latest outbreak began in northeastern Ituri province and has since spread to seven other provinces, with most cases concentrated in Ituri and North Kivu.

Cases have also been reported in Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria.

No approved vaccines or treatments exist currently for the Bundibugyo species of Ebola behind the latest outbreak.

Last month, the World Health Organization announced that Ervebo, a vaccine approved for use against the more common Zaire strain of Ebola, would be put through a full human trial in the DRC to see if it offered any cross-protection against Bundibugyo.

Security in eastern DRC is another challenge in fighting the health crisis.

Ituri province is one of the most volatile and clashes between armed groups and violence against health workers regularly occur.

A health centre treating Ebola patients was set on fire on Sunday by youths in Lolwa in Ituri province, health authorities said.

Clashes between local militia on the same day temporarily suspended the health response in the area of Fataki, according to the UN.

Islamic State-affiliated rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have carried out deadly attacks in several areas of Ituri, Haut-Uele and North Kivu in recent days, local and security sources said.