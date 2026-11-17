Gov. Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, on Sunday, cautioned politicians against turning churches and other places of worship into a political arena, stating that sacred spaces must remain neutral grounds for people of all political persuasions.



Soludo made the remark during the 30th anniversary celebration of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry founded by Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje.



Addressing the congregation, the governor stressed the need for the men of God to clearly separate politics from worship.

According to Soludo, the place of worship should be a holy place where people of all political persuasion should come and worship God in peace.



“It should not be a place for politics. There is a venue for politics. If you want to worship God, you have to go to the house of God. We must separate the two things clearly,” Soludo said.



He recalled that six months before his election, he took a deliberate decision never to go to any church to cup a microphone to ask them to vote for him or to campaign.

“It was a deliberate decision. I worshipped in the government house chapel until the election day and afterwards,” the governor stated.

“We must never politicise the church. We must never politicise the place of worship. Politicians, keep off churches. Keep off places of worship. That’s a deliberate message, and it is my kind of consistency of character”, he further said.