Don’t politicise national security, TMS warns Atiku as DSS probes Sokoto protest

Atiku Abubakar

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Tinubu Movement for Sustainable Governance Foundation otherwise known as Tinubu Must Stay TMS has warned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar against politicising national security, as the Department of State Services DSS investigates his allegation that it mobilised protesters to disrupt campaign activities in Sokoto State.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress ADC, made the accusation against the DSS. The agency denied it, but said its Director General had ordered an investigation.

In a statement signed by TMS’ Director of Strategic Communication, Adebisi Adams, the group said claims involving security institutions must be backed by proof and tested through an impartial inquiry.

TMS Director General, Marcel Ngogbehei, acknowledged the right of political leaders to scrutinise public institutions and demand accountability. He cautioned, however, against dragging sensitive security matters into partisan contests through allegations that have not been substantiated.

“These are serious accusations. They deserve credible evidence, due process and an impartial investigation,” Ngogbehei said.

According to him, national security should not be reduced to an instrument of partisan advantage. He said Atiku, as a former Vice President and prominent national figure, should appreciate the potential consequences of grave allegations against institutions entrusted with protecting lives and maintaining national security.

TMS drew attention to the DSS account of an incident involving the Sokoto ADC governorship candidate, Mannir Daniya, on 31 October 2026. According to the DSS, its operatives evacuated Daniya to safety after he came under attack, while two of its personnel were assaulted and required hospital treatment.

The DSS added that Daniya later contacted its Sokoto State Director to express appreciation and ask for additional reinforcement.

TMS said that account, if established by the investigation, raises important questions that must be reconciled with the allegation that the same agency was organising disruption against the opposition.

“Our security agencies carry the enormous responsibility of protecting Nigerians, maintaining public order and safeguarding democratic activities, regardless of political affiliation. Their professionalism, independence and credibility must not become casualties of political competition,” Ngogbehei said.

The TMS Director General welcomed the DSS’ decision to investigate and urged Atiku to submit any evidence available to him and cooperate with the appropriate authorities. He also called on the DSS to ensure that its investigation is thorough and impartial, and that any misconduct established through due process attracts appropriate accountability.

“Let there be no misunderstanding: defending the integrity of our security institutions does not mean placing them above scrutiny. Every credible allegation of misconduct should be investigated, and any officer found culpable should be held accountable,” he said.

Ngogbehei urged security agencies to maintain strict political neutrality and guarantee equal protection for the lawful activities of all political parties, candidates and supporters. He warned that actual or perceived partisanship by security personnel could damage public confidence as political activities intensify.

He also appealed to political leaders across party lines to exercise restraint in their public statements on intelligence and national security matters, noting that Nigeria’s security challenges require cooperation among institutions, political stakeholders, communities and citizens.

Credible elections, he stressed, require not only independent electoral institutions but also a secure environment in which parties can campaign peacefully and citizens can exercise their democratic rights without intimidation.

TMS reaffirmed its commitment to constructive political engagement, institutional accountability and democratic stability, maintaining that allegations of wrongdoing should ultimately be resolved through evidence, due process and the rule of law.

“Our democracy needs a responsible opposition, professional security agencies and leaders who place the national interest above political differences,” Ngogbehei said.