Don’t oppress with your privilege — Makinde tells elites

Gov. Seyi Makinde has urged privileged and influential Nigerians to use their resources to uplift society rather than oppress others.

Makinde made the call on Tuesday in Ibadan during the inauguration of the Joseph and Esther Homes for Senior Citizens.

The inauguration also included the launch of a book, ‘Built from the Break’, authored by renowned Nollywood actress Shola Shobowale.

The governor congratulated Shobowale, the founder of the home, describing her vision as quiet but deeply impactful.

He said the initiative, which provides a safe, secure and dignified environment for the elderly, reinforces the traditional African value of caring for parents and senior citizens.

He described the home as an extraordinary gesture inspired by Shobowale’s love for her parents and concern for the elderly.

He noted that while public attention often gravitates toward large and visible projects, initiatives that directly improve lives often have the most enduring impact.

Makinde also commended the actress for writing the book, noting that publishing a book requires courage, discipline and commitment.

He announced that the access road to the home would be rehabilitated and fitted with solar-powered streetlights to improve accessibility and comfort for the home’s residents.