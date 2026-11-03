Don’t allow opposition criticism to distract you – APC to supporters

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‎By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

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‎A member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has urged supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the North to remain focused and intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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‎Kwankwaso cautioned party members against being distracted by criticism from opposition groups, insisting that such attacks would not weaken the President’s political support base in northern Nigeria.

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‎He made the call on Tuesday while reacting to opposition criticism of the Tinubu administration, expressing confidence that the President’s supporters in the region remained committed to his re-election.

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‎“There is no panic and no going back in our support for Tinubu. The criticisms coming from the opposition will not stop us from voting for him in the North,” he said.

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‎The APC chieftain urged party members to concentrate on strengthening their structures, maintaining regular contact with voters and seeking their support ahead of the elections.

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‎“Don’t allow the opposition criticism to distract you, concentrate on strengthening the party structures and maintaining regular contact with voters and seek their support ahead of the elections,” he said.

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‎He described the opposition’s criticism as part of political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 elections, arguing that hostile political rhetoric alone could not erase Tinubu’s support across northern communities.

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‎According to him, voters in the region were increasingly concerned about issues affecting their daily lives, including economic recovery, security, infrastructure development, employment and national stability.

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‎Kwankwaso maintained that the policies, programmes and achievements of the Tinubu administration since assuming office had continued to strengthen confidence among supporters.

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‎He added that supporters of the President would intensify grassroots engagement across northern communities to communicate government policies and highlight what they considered the administration’s achievements.

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‎The APC chieftain expressed confidence that the political coalition backing Tinubu would remain united and focused, adding that supporters were prepared to defend the administration’s record and seek another mandate.

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‎He called on Tinubu’s supporters across northern Nigeria to remain committed, describing the 2027 elections as an opportunity to sustain ongoing government policies and programmes and give the President more time to consolidate his development agenda.

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