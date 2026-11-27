Collins Ifeanyi Enebeli Ajereh, father of renowned music producer Don Jazzy, has released a new single titled Steeze With Mavin Grandpa to celebrate his 74th birthday.

The veteran artiste manager unveiled the song on Thursday, November 26, 2026, alongside plans to release 200 episodes of a reality show bearing the same title.

Popularly known as Mavin Grandpa Worldwide (MGW), Ajereh also announced plans to release a music video for the single, which was filmed at selected locations in Europe and Nigeria.

The song features Azeena and Naffy, artistes signed to Peachrose label, in what the septuagenarian described as a creative project aimed at connecting with different generations.

The planned reality series will offer viewers a glimpse into his personal life, career journey and everyday activities, tracing his experiences across different aspects of the entertainment industry.

Ajereh has built a career spanning music, acting, record label ownership and artiste management. He is also known for his academic work on Afrobeat.

He is the president and co-founder of the Artiste Managers Association in Nigeria (AMAN), which marked its 30th anniversary with a major entertainment event attended by artistes, managers and other industry stakeholders.

The birthday release adds to his activities in the entertainment industry as he continues to explore music and screen productions.