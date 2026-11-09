Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, November 9, 2026

The dollar-to-naira exchange rate remains a key indicator for businesses, importers and Nigerians monitoring developments in the foreign exchange market.

The Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) serves as the official platform for foreign currency transactions, while the parallel market remains an alternative source of dollars for individuals and businesses.

As of Monday morning, November 9, 2026, the latest available official NFEM closing rate stood at approximately ₦1,346.79 per dollar, based on the November 6 market data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

In the parallel market, the dollar was quoted at approximately ₦1,415 to ₦1,430, depending on the dealer and location.

This puts the gap between the official and parallel markets at about ₦68 to ₦83 per dollar.

The parallel-market figures are indicative and may change throughout the day depending on dollar supply and demand.