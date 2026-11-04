Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, November 4, 2026

The dollar-to-naira exchange rate remains a major focus for businesses, importers and Nigerians seeking to meet their foreign exchange needs on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

The Nigerian naira trades against the US dollar at different rates across the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and the parallel market, also known as the black market.

The NFEM rate reflects transactions in the official foreign exchange market, while the parallel market rate is influenced by demand and supply among independent currency dealers.

As of Wednesday morning, the dollar is quoted at approximately ₦1,380 for buying and ₦1,390 for selling in the parallel market. The latest reported official NFEM rate is approximately ₦1,346.43 per dollar, based on the November 3 market publication.

In the parallel market, Bureau De Change operators offer different rates depending on location, dollar availability and transaction volume. The quoted buying and selling rates are therefore indicative and may change throughout the day.

At the prevailing rates, $100 is worth approximately ₦134,643 at the official market rate and ₦139,000 at the parallel-market selling rate.

The difference between the official and parallel-market selling rates is approximately ₦43.57 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the naira’s performance in the official market remains influenced by foreign exchange supply, demand from importers and other market participants, and liquidity conditions.

Nigerians are advised to confirm prevailing rates with their banks and authorised Bureau De Change operators before conducting foreign exchange transactions, as rates may fluctuate during the day.