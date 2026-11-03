Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, November 3, 2026

The naira traded at approximately ₦1,347.44 per dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), while the US dollar sold for about ₦1,395 in the parallel market on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
The latest official NFEM rate represents the most recent available market quotation, while parallel-market rates vary depending on location and currency dealers.
In the parallel market, Bureau de Change operators quoted the dollar at approximately ₦1,380 for buying and ₦1,395 for selling.
At these rates, $100 exchanges for approximately ₦134,744 at the official market and ₦139,500 at the parallel market.
The difference between the official and parallel-market selling rates is about ₦47.56 per dollar.
Nigerians are advised to confirm prevailing rates with authorised dealers before conducting foreign exchange transactions.
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