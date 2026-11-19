The Nigerian naira opened early morning trading on Thursday, November 19, 2026, with diverging trends across the official and informal currency segments, as the official interbank spot market showed mild appreciation while the parallel market maintained pressure above the ₦1,440 threshold.

Official Market Performance

Real-time interbank spot tracking at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) placed the US dollar at ₦1,350.50 as of early Thursday morning, reflecting a slight gain of 0.10 percent for the local currency from its early session opening of ₦1,351.81. This follows Wednesday’s official volume-weighted closing benchmark of ₦1,363.23 per dollar published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Parallel Market Rates

In the parallel market, also referred to as the black market, Bureau de Change (BDC) operators and street dealers in Lagos and Abuja quoted the US dollar within a selling band of ₦1,445 to ₦1,468, with buying rates hovering between ₦1,435 and ₦1,455 depending on transaction volume and location. Following Wednesday’s late trading close where street rates climbed as high as ₦1,453 to ₦1,468, the spread between the official NFEM benchmark and the informal market stands between ₦90 and ₦105 per dollar.

Market Drivers and Reserve Outlook

Currency analysts attribute the persistent divergence between both windows to moderating autonomous foreign exchange inflows alongside heightened seasonal import demand and corporate obligations. Market data indicates that weekly inflows into the foreign exchange market recently moderated to $807.6 million as offshore portfolio investors adopted a cautious stance.

Despite recent liquidity interventions by the apex bank—which have trimmed Nigeria’s external reserves by approximately $390 million from their late-October peak of $55.26 billion—the country’s reserve buffer remains over 26 percent higher than the $43.54 billion recorded during the corresponding period in 2025. Financial institutions expect the Central Bank of Nigeria to sustain targeted liquidity support to keep official NFEM rates anchored within the ₦1,350 to ₦1,365 band, even as unfulfilled retail demand continues to drive premiums in the parallel segment.