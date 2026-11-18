The Nigerian naira opened trading on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, under sustained demand pressure across both the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and the parallel market, with the gap between the two segments widening further.

At the official window, data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that the naira closed the previous session on Tuesday, November 17, at a volume-weighted NFEM rate of ₦1,358.09 per dollar. During Tuesday’s official trading session, the local currency opened at ₦1,355.80 per dollar and fluctuated between an intraday high of ₦1,354.00 and a low of ₦1,364.50 before settling at ₦1,363.00 at the close. Meanwhile, live international interbank spot tracking early Wednesday morning hovered around ₦1,351.25 per dollar.

In the parallel market, commonly referred to as the black market, the naira traded significantly weaker. Street dealers and Bureau de Change (BDC) operators in Lagos and Abuja quoted the US dollar at an average of ₦1,440 per dollar early Wednesday morning, with buying and selling rates ranging between ₦1,435 and ₦1,445 per dollar.

Based on the latest official NFEM rate of ₦1,358.09 and the parallel market average of ₦1,440.00, the spread between the official and unofficial markets currently stands at approximately ₦81.91 per dollar.

Market analysts note that the persistent divergence between both windows reflects heightened seasonal import demand, corporate foreign exchange obligations, and a slowdown in autonomous dollar inflows. Recent market intelligence indicates that while Nigeria’s external reserves slipped slightly by roughly $390 million from their late-October peak of $55.26 billion due to central bank market interventions, the reserve buffer remains over 26 percent higher than the $43.54 billion recorded during the same period in 2025.

Financial analysts expect the Central Bank of Nigeria to maintain liquidity support in the official NFEM window to keep official rates anchored near the ₦1,350 to ₦1,365 band, even as retail and unfulfilled demand continues to exert upward pressure on parallel market quotes.