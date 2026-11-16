Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, November 16, 2026

The Nigerian naira opened Monday, November 16, 2026, under mild pressure across the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) while maintaining relative stability in the parallel market.

At the official window, data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows the NFEM rate referencing ₦1,353.97 per dollar. This follows a ₦7.18 depreciation in the preceding session as corporate foreign exchange obligations and seasonal end-of-year import demand weighed on liquidity. Meanwhile, spot interbank indicators in early morning trading hovered around ₦1,343.35 per dollar as dealers awaited fresh intraday price discovery.

In the parallel market, also known as the black market, Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and street dealers in Lagos and Abuja quoted the US dollar at a buying rate of ₦1,380 and a selling rate of ₦1,390.

With the official rate standing at ₦1,353.97 and the parallel market selling at ₦1,390, the exchange rate spread between both markets sits at approximately ₦36.03 per dollar. Market analysts note that steady foreign reserve buffers and ongoing CBN market interventions continue to keep the disparity between the official and unofficial segments within a narrow band compared to historical volatility.