Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, November 11, 2026

The US dollar is trading at approximately ₦1,350 per dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), while the naira exchanges at between ₦1,411 and ₦1,419 per dollar in the parallel market on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Available exchange rate reports indicate that the official market rate was around ₦1,350.36 per dollar on Tuesday, November 10, while parallel-market dealers quoted buying and selling rates of approximately ₦1,411 and ₦1,419, respectively.

At the parallel market, also known as the black market, the exchange rate varies depending on the location and the Bureau De Change (BDC) operator.

The latest reported parallel-market figures indicate that Nigerians selling $1 to currency dealers could receive approximately ₦1,411, while those purchasing $1 may pay about ₦1,419.

At the official market, the NFEM rate remains the benchmark for foreign exchange transactions in Nigeria.

The difference between the reported official rate of ₦1,350.36 and the parallel market selling rate of ₦1,419 is approximately ₦68.64 per dollar.

The exchange rate may change during the day depending on dollar supply, demand and trading activities across the foreign exchange market.

Nigerians are advised to confirm prevailing rates with their banks and licensed currency dealers before carrying out foreign exchange transactions.