The naira yesterday continued its downward trend in both segments of the foreign exchange market, depreciating to N1,468 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,450 per dollar on Wednesday, as dwindling dollar supply and rising demand ahead of the festive season intensified pressure on the currency.

Similarly, the naira weakened to N1,388 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, NFEM, from N1,379.99 per dollar on Wednesday, representing a depreciation of N8.01.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the indicative exchange rate in the official market rose to N1,388 per dollar.

Consequently, the gap between the parallel and official markets widened to N80 per dollar from N70.01 per dollar on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, interbank turnover in the NFEM rose by 59.13 per cent to $800.3 million from $502.9 million recorded on Wednesday.

Vanguard analysis showed that the naira has depreciated by N95 in the parallel market since October 31, when it closed at N1,373 per dollar. Similarly, the currency has depreciated by N42 in the official market from N1,346 per dollar at the end of October.

The nation’s external reserves also declined to $54.71 billion on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, according to CBN data, representing a decline of $554 million from the peak of $55.264 billion recorded on October 27, 2026.

Commenting on the development, Chief Investment Officer of VNL Capital Asset Management, Dr. Ubah Jeremiah, said the naira’s weakness was driven more by tightening dollar supply and rising seasonal demand than by significant depletion of external reserves.

He said foreign exchange inflows had fallen sharply to about $807.6 million in the latest week from $2.48 billion previously, reducing dollar availability in the market.

“With fewer dollars coming in from autonomous sources, the market has leaned more heavily on CBN supply just as importers, businesses, and individuals step up purchases ahead of the festive season and year-end obligations,” he said.

Ubah also blamed diverging monetary policy positions between the CBN and the US Federal Reserve for reinforcing pressure on the naira, noting that higher US yields and a stronger dollar could weaken the attractiveness of naira assets and encourage portfolio outflows.

Meanwhile, parallel-market trader, Jubril Yinusa, attributed the depreciation to rising demand and limited dollar supply.

“The naira has recorded continuous depreciation this week due to the high demand as the festive season approaches and low supply. Importation demand is also contributing to the depreciation of the naira,” he said.

Another trader, Isa Dauda, said the festive season and the forthcoming election were also contributing to pressure on the currency.

He said some foreign investors were adopting a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the elections, further limiting foreign exchange inflows.