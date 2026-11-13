Doherty warns against underestimating Obi’s influence after attack on NDC supporters

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Funso Doherty, has warned politicians against underestimating Peter Obi’s political influence, saying the former Anambra State governor still commands a strong support base despite his defection from the Labour Party.

Doherty said the resistance by NDC supporters to an attack on the party’s town hall meeting in Lagos on Thursday showed that the enthusiasm which defined Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign remained strong.

He spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today following the disruption of the meeting at Classic Event Place, Oregun, Ikeja.

Dismissing suggestions that Obi’s defection to the NDC could weaken his political appeal, Doherty argued that his popularity was rooted in his political philosophy rather than the party under which he contests elections.

“The reception of Peter Obi today, that is how it is everywhere he goes. This is a man who is loved by the people. They view him as a different kind of politician, for good reason, and those of us who align with that philosophy and thinking,” he said.

He cautioned those seeking to downplay Obi’s political relevance, describing such a position as a grave mistake.

“Anybody who is making a contrary case, time will tell. But I would advise them that if they are saying that just to downplay his significance, I think it will be a grave mistake on their part because his support base is still strong. I have seen it, not just today, we have seen it multiple times,” he added.

Doherty said the reaction of supporters to the attack was evidence that Obi’s political movement had not lost the energy it demonstrated during the 2023 election.

He said the attackers might have expected supporters to abandon the venue in fear, but were instead confronted by people determined to defend their rights.

“Those guys came in today probably thinking they would have an easy ride of it. They would come in and do what they might normally do, scatter things and people would run away. But people were not in that frame of mind,” he said.

He described the attack as “unprovoked” and “unnecessary” and praised supporters who resisted the assailants, calling them heroes.

Suspected political thugs reportedly invaded the venue ahead of Obi’s arrival, allegedly armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones. They vandalised property and damaged several vehicles parked within the premises.

The confrontation disrupted activities before security operatives intervened. The meeting later proceeded, with Obi, Senator Victor Umeh, activist Aisha Yesufu and other party figures in attendance.