… Warn of burnout, stroke risks, seek healthier work environments

By Chioma Obinna

Health experts yesterday expressed concerns that Nigerian medical doctors are exposing themselves to increased risks of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes, through excessive workloads, sleep deprivation, chronic stress and failure to undergo regular medical checks.



The experts, who spoke at the Annual General Meeting/Scientific Conference of the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute-Metta, Lagos tagged: “ Your Body, Your Responsibility: A Personal Guide to Cancer Risk Reduction for Physicians, lamented that physicians, despite their knowledge of healthy living, often neglect their own health while attending to patients.



They called for a deliberate shift towards preventive healthcare among doctors, warning that professional dedication should not come at the expense of their lives.



Speaking at the conference, Chief Consultant Cardiologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Dr Folashade Daniel, said doctors must consciously balance their professional responsibilities with adequate rest, exercise, healthy eating and routine medical examinations.



Daniel, who spoke on protecting the hearts of physicians, said: “I don’t think physicians can balance their work, healthy living, and their mobility. It has to be intentional.”



She noted that doctors sometimes work for extended hours, leaving little time for personal health, but stressed that they must make deliberate efforts to recover and maintain healthy lifestyles.



“First of all, know that your life is not just, your life doesn’t just entail your job. You are a person, you have a family, and you have responsibilities. Yes, to your patients, but also to your family, to yourself,” she said.



According to her, doctors should make adequate rest, relaxation, healthy eating and physical activity essential parts of their routines, rather than treating them as optional activities.



She advised physicians with a family history of cardiovascular disease to exercise extra caution and make annual health checks a priority.



“Take your birthday, for example, your one anniversary, to do a check-up. And then look up all the results with a colleague. Don’t just be your own doctors. Let somebody look at what you have, the results you have done, and give you advice as need arises,” Daniel said.



The cardiologist also urged government to strengthen policies that promote healthier food choices and safer working environments.



She identified excessive salt, preservatives and trans fats in food, particularly from repeatedly used frying oil, as concerns requiring stronger regulation.



Daniel further recommended accessible spaces for physical activity in workplaces, including walkways, trees and encouragement for workers to use stairs where appropriate.



She said access to affordable medicines and wider coverage of the National Health Insurance Scheme was equally important in preventing and managing cardiovascular diseases.



On the consequences of excessive working hours, she warned that sleep deprivation and prolonged shifts could expose doctors to additional health risks.



Earlier, Chairman of MDCAN, FMC Ebute-Metta, Dr Lucky Okpetu, said the theme was chosen because physicians frequently advise patients to adopt healthy lifestyles but fail to practise the same advice themselves.



“We found out that physicians hardly take care of them. They themselves don’t look after their hearts. They indulge in things they are not supposed to. They advise their patients to do the right thing. But they do not do what they tell the patients to do,” he said.

Okpetu, a consultant haematologist, urged doctors to have personal physicians and undergo regular medical examinations.



“The ideal thing to do is, as a physician, you must have your own physician. You have to see your physician regularly,” he said.

He listed kidney function, blood sugar and other necessary medical tests among the routine checks doctors should undertake, adding that lifestyle choices remained critical to cardiovascular health.



Speaking, the Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of FMC Ebute-Metta, Dr Saheed Ogunme, also challenged physicians to make patients’ health and well-being their foremost consideration while strengthening collaboration between hospital management and consultants.



He stressed that healthcare delivery was a collective responsibility and that no single professional could claim credit for successful patient outcomes.



“If a patient comes to our hospital, has a successful surgery and goes home, it’s not the doctor or consultant that has done this alone. It’s the other people too, who participate in the care of that patient,” he said.



Ogunme also urged doctors to pay attention to their own health, noting that physicians often have no personal doctors to consult when they become ill.



The conference also examined the role of artificial intelligence in reducing workload and addressing manpower shortages in the health sector.



Also, Professor of Medicine and Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, FMC Ebute-Metta, Prof. Adebowale Adekoya, said AI could help reduce burnout by automating routine documentation and administrative tasks.



He cited ambient scribe technology, which can listen to conversations between healthcare professionals and patients and convert them into clinical documentation.



“AI can listen to conversation between the doctor, the nurse, and their patients. And then transcribe that using voice to text, using language models,” he said.



However, Adekoya warned that doctors must verify AI-generated information before using it in patient care. “Although the responsibility of making sure that it’s accurate still lies with the caregiver of reading it before posting it,” he said.



He also cautioned against applying AI tools developed using foreign population data indiscriminately to Nigerian patients, insisting that local data must inform medical technologies used in the country.



“The responsibility is on us now to generate our own data,” he said.



Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ashiru, urged medical professionals to protect their physical and emotional well-being, warning that exhausted and distressed doctors could struggle to provide the quality of care expected of them.



He challenged professional associations to protect the welfare of healthcare workers, strengthen institutional partnerships and ensure that professional disagreements did not undermine patient care.



His message was clear: doctors must protect themselves while protecting others.