By Chioma Gabriel, Editor, Special Features

It is often said that women are a necessary evil, a desirable calamity and a domestic peril. It all depends on where one is standing.

In traditional African societies, a woman’s place was said to be in the kitchen, from where she was expected to work her way into her husband’s heart through his stomach. Women were traditionally expected to be seen but not heard.

They were like shadows trailing their husbands, with little or no opportunity to express opinions on matters affecting the family and society. They were often regarded as acquired possessions whose primary responsibilities were to bear children and provide labour on the farms. They had little or no say in the scheme of things.



A similar pattern appears in some biblical accounts, where headcounts excluded women and children. When Jesus fed the 5,000 and the 4,000, the recorded figures referred to the men, with women and children excluded from the count.



In the early Christian community, Paul’s instruction required women to remain silent in church and ask their husbands questions at home. Although interpretations of this passage differ among Christian scholars, it has historically been cited to support restrictions on women’s public religious participation.



Despite these historical and cultural limitations, women have, in different ways, exercised considerable influence over men, including their husbands.

Biblical accounts



The Bible contains several accounts of women whose actions, decisions or influence significantly shaped the lives of men.

Eve persuaded Adam to eat the forbidden fruit after the serpent tempted her in the Garden of Eden.



Jezebel manipulated her husband, King Ahab, and orchestrated the murder of Naboth to acquire his vineyard.



Delilah used persistent pressure and deception to make Samson reveal the secret of his extraordinary strength.



Sapphira conspired with her husband, Ananias, to deceive the apostles about the proceeds from the sale of their property.

Michal helped David escape from King Saul but later confronted and despised him over his public dancing before God.



Bathsheba, working alongside the prophet Nathan, intervened to ensure that David fulfilled his promise that Solomon would succeed him as king.



Sarah persuaded Abraham to have a child through her maidservant, Hagar, and later demanded that Hagar and Ishmael be sent away.



Rebekah orchestrated a family deception by persuading her son Jacob to disguise himself as Esau and obtain Isaac’s blessing.

Herodias influenced her daughter to demand the head of John the Baptist from her husband, Herod Antipas.



Job’s wife, overwhelmed by their suffering, urged her husband to curse God and die.



Mary and Martha also demonstrated the emotional influence women could have. When their brother, Lazarus, died, their grief deeply moved Jesus, who wept before raising him from the dead.



There is also the account of a woman who anointed Jesus’ feet with her hair, although the biblical accounts differ on the identity of the woman. It is important not to confuse Mary Magdalene with Mary of Bethany or the unnamed woman in Luke’s account.

Not all these women controlled their husbands in the strict sense. Some influenced, persuaded, deceived, encouraged or challenged the men in their lives. Nevertheless, their stories demonstrate that women have never been entirely without influence, even in societies structured around male authority.

Did Queen Elizabeth 11 control her husband?



The marriage between Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip presents an interesting example of a reversal of traditional marital expectations.



Elizabeth’s relationship with Philip was largely a partnership shaped by an extraordinary reversal of conventional marital expectations. Philip had to accept that his wife was not only the Queen at home but also his sovereign in public life.

When Elizabeth ascended the throne in 1952, Philip suddenly became the husband of a reigning monarch. His position within the royal household changed significantly.



He had to accept that his wife outranked him in official protocol. At public ceremonies, he occupied a supporting position, observing the precedence attached to her office.



At her coronation in 1953, Philip knelt before Elizabeth and pledged allegiance to her. This was particularly significant because he was her husband, not merely a subordinate royal official.



He was not crowned king simply because he was married to the Queen. Instead, he became her royal consort, accompanying her on official engagements and supporting the monarchy.



Elizabeth’s position also shaped the royal arrangements surrounding their children and family. In 1957, she formally made Philip a Prince of the United Kingdom, recognising his position within the royal family. However, he did not acquire the constitutional authority of a king.



Despite Philip’s strong personality, Elizabeth remained the sovereign and the ultimate constitutional authority.



Perhaps the most interesting lesson from their marriage is that a man born into royalty had to spend more than seven decades accepting that his wife occupied a position above his in the constitutional hierarchy.



This, however, should not necessarily be interpreted as evidence that Elizabeth controlled Philip in their private relationship. It was primarily a consequence of her position as monarch.

Nigerian women who wielded power and influence



Nigeria’s history is replete with women who exercised considerable political, economic and traditional authority, even in societies where men dominated public life.



Queen Idia of the Benin Kingdom, in present-day Edo State, was the mother of Oba Esigie. She played a significant role in her son’s political and military success. Her influence was so considerable that the position of Iyoba, or Queen Mother, became an important institution in the Benin monarchy.



Omu Okwei of Osomari, in present-day Anambra State, was a wealthy businesswoman and influential traditional figure. Her commercial success gave her considerable economic and social authority, extending beyond her household into community affairs.

Madam Efunroye Tinubu of Abeokuta and Lagos was a powerful merchant and political figure. She wielded considerable influence in the affairs of Lagos and maintained relationships with powerful traditional rulers.



In Ibadan, Iyalode Efunsetan Aniwura was a wealthy trader and powerful female chief whose economic resources gave her considerable political influence. She was not simply a woman operating in her husband’s shadow but an authority in her own right.

These women demonstrated that female influence in traditional Nigerian society was not restricted to marriage or domestic relationships. Some wielded power independently through wealth, political connections, traditional institutions and personal achievements.



Their stories also challenge the assumption that women have always occupied powerless positions in African societies.

However, despite the influence of these historical figures and many contemporary women who hold sway in a male-dominated world, it would be inaccurate to conclude that Nigerian women systematically control their husbands.

Different strokes for different folks



Every marriage has its own power dynamics.



Behind the closed doors of many Nigerian homes, decisions are made, arguments are won and lost, compromises are reached and, sometimes, one partner quietly persuades the other to do things they would ordinarily not have considered.



While the husband may traditionally be regarded as the head of the family, it is not unusual to find a wife whose opinion carries considerable weight or whose approval is required before important decisions are taken.



In some homes, the man appears to wear the crown, but the woman holds the remote control.



This has fuelled an age-old argument: Do women really control their husbands? Is a woman who influences her husband’s decisions exercising wisdom, fulfilling her marital responsibilities or subtly taking over the leadership of the home? Where should the line be drawn between a wife’s influence and outright domination?



The debate becomes even more interesting when viewed against the background of biblical teachings, traditional African values and the changing realities of Nigerian marriages, where education, financial independence and evolving gender roles are steadily redefining relationships between husbands and wives.



A woman can influence her husband’s decisions without dominating him. She can manage the family finances without becoming a family dictator. She can disagree with her husband without disrespecting him, just as he can exercise leadership without becoming oppressive.



Marriage should not be an opportunity for one person to destroy the individuality of another. African traditions, too, contain examples of women whose wisdom, courage and contributions helped sustain powerful families and communities.



Perhaps the real question is not who controls the home but who contributes to making it work.



A marriage should not be a kingdom where one person reigns while the other lives as a subject. It should be a partnership in which two individuals, with different strengths and perspectives, work towards a common future.



The strongest husband is not necessarily the one whose wife never questions him, just as the strongest wife is not the one who always gets her way. The strongest marriage is one in which neither partner needs to dominate the other to feel respected.

That, perhaps, is the difference between having a spouse and having a true partner.

What people say



Taking this topic to the marketplace and engaging ordinary people in conversations about it proved quite interesting. Some respondents looked around, paused and carefully weighed their words before speaking. Clearly, the question of whether women control their husbands touches a sensitive nerve in many marriages.



Martina, a married mother of four, said it was not an easy subject to discuss but insisted that every woman exercised some measure of control over her husband.



“It is the bad kind of control that is worrisome. For instance, when my elder brother got married, there was something about his wife that put off every member of the family. She was not friendly with us, and one after another, we withdrew and left them alone.



“The way my brother, who was very close to us while we were growing up, suddenly stopped caring about us showed that something was wrong. I don’t think it was normal.



“He wedded her in the Catholic Church, but shortly afterwards, his wife opened a shrine in the family compound and brought the gods of her own family into ours. Before we knew what was happening, she started calling herself Ezenwanyi.



“Our brother, her husband, was her first convert. Before long, he was no longer the brother we knew. He did only what she told him to do, and our family home became a habitat for all manner of native doctors.



“Is that not control? We have stopped going home because there is no longer any trust. My brother now behaves like a zombie.”

Commenting on his sister-in-law, Kingsley said he had effectively lost his only brother after the latter got married.



“We were the only two children of our parents. I am the older one, and we were very close. When I relocated to the United States, I left my apartment and everything in it for my younger brother. I later came home for his wedding and stayed for a while to establish some businesses in Nigeria. I stayed with him.



“Because I was based overseas, I decided to use my old Nigerian residential address as my business address. My brother’s wife overheard us discussing the business and its location. She suddenly came out of the bedroom, shouting that her home address must not be used as my business address.



“It was the manner in which she spoke to me that baffled me. Ever since then, whenever I speak with my brother, it feels as though I am talking to a stranger.



“I am equally married, but my wife continues to maintain cordial relationships with my other relatives. I feel I have completely lost my brother. Anything I ask him now, he would say, let me ask my wife or let me discuss with my wife. He is my only brother and I can no longer confide in him.”



For Charles Ezealo, his experience with two marriages exposed the complicated relationship between marital influence and extended family expectations.



“I suffered considerable embarrassment after I got married. When I married my first wife, my mother would not allow her to join me in Lagos because she insisted that, having lost our father at a young age and struggled to train her children without assistance, my wife must first ‘marry’ her by coming to stay with her in the village for at least three weeks.



“My then wife, who was a medical doctor undergoing her housemanship, refused to accept the arrangement. She eventually divorced me.



“My mother subsequently arranged another marriage for me with a village girl from Imo State, whom she had personally selected and approved. She followed me to the UK.



“However, things changed when we got there. To cut a long story short, she is not even on speaking terms with my mother and has, on several occasions, opposed her visiting us in the UK. I have never seen anything like it but I think m mother deserved what she got.”



For Deacon Fredrick, marriage should be a win-win situation rather than an arrangement in which one partner dominates the other.

“Unfortunately, that is not always the case nowadays. I have encountered men who complain that their wives deny them conjugal rights until certain demands are met. Come to the Church, you hear all kinds of things as a marriage counsellor: He snores. She’s too fat. He has body odour. He’s a two-minutes man. All manner of things and people are getting divorced because of these.



“Some men also complain that their wives make financial demands beyond their capabilities and use such demands to create tension in their homes. A wise woman should build her home, not destroy it.



“But, mind you, not all women control their husbands. Healthy marriages are built on mutual respect, shared decisions and partnership rather than dominance.



“Controlling behaviour can occur in any relationship and is not exclusive to one gender. Either a wife or a husband can exhibit controlling tendencies. When a wife attempts to control or micromanage her husband, it may arise from particular relationship dynamics rather than inherent malice.”



For 52-year-old Odinaka, a businessman in Lagos, marriage has taught him that being the head of a household does not necessarily mean having the final word on every issue.



“I used to believe that whatever I said as the man of the house must stand. But experience has taught me otherwise. My wife understands certain aspects of family life better than I do, particularly finances and the children’s welfare. Sometimes, I may have an idea, but after listening to her arguments, I change my mind,” he said.



Although Emeka insists that his wife does not control him, he admits that she has considerable influence over his decisions.

His experience reflects a growing reality in many Nigerian households, where women are increasingly participating in decisions traditionally regarded as men’s responsibilities.



From choosing where the family lives to deciding how money is spent, determining the children’s education, making investment decisions and managing relationships with extended family members, women are playing increasingly influential roles.

For some men, however, this growing influence is interpreted as a threat to traditional masculinity.



In a society where many men were raised to believe that authority belongs exclusively to the husband, a wife who questions decisions, insists on being consulted or participates in managing family finances may quickly earn the label of a domineering woman.



Yet, some women argue that what men describe as control is often nothing more than participation.



“I am not controlling my husband. I simply refuse to be treated like a housemaid in my own home. If we are both contributing financially and raising the children together, why should only one person make decisions?” asked 43-year-old Awele, a civil servant in Lagos.



According to her, marriage should not be a military arrangement in which one person gives orders while the other obeys without question.



However, not all women exercise influence through open discussions. In some homes, control takes more subtle forms.

Some women determine how much money their husbands spend, monitor their movements, influence their friendships and decide which relatives deserve financial assistance. Others use emotional withdrawal, persistent arguments or threats to create pressure until their husbands surrender.



Interestingly, some men also exercise similar forms of control over their wives, using financial dependence, intimidation and cultural expectations to enforce obedience.



This suggests that the struggle for power in marriage is not exclusive to women.



Nigeria’s changing economic realities have also altered traditional household arrangements. With rising living costs, many families depend on the combined earnings of husband and wife to survive. Women who contribute substantially to rent, school fees, feeding and other household expenses increasingly demand a voice in family decisions.



However, financial contribution should not become a licence for domination, just as being a husband should not confer unlimited authority.



Ultimately, perhaps the more important question is not whether women control their husbands but whether either partner should have absolute control over the other.



A successful marriage should not be a competition for supremacy. It should be a partnership in which both individuals can express their opinions, disagree without fear and make decisions without intimidation.