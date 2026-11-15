Disu assures Abia residents of improved security

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has assured residents of Abia State of improved security, pledging that the Nigeria Police Force would intensify efforts to protect lives and property across the state.

Disu gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to Governor Alex Otti at Government House, Umuahia, where he commended the governor for his sustained support to the police.

The IGP, who said he had received positive reports from the Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police on the state government’s assistance to the Force, promised that the police would reciprocate the gesture through improved service delivery.

“I want to thank you for all you have been doing for my officers. My Commissioner of Police has told me all you have been doing for us. The AIG too reiterated it. Thank you so much for it,” Disu said.

He assured the governor that the police would remain committed to tackling security challenges and ensuring the safety of residents.

“I will give you my word that we will continue to do our best to ensure proper policing so that people of the state will be able to sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

Disu explained that his visit to Abia was primarily to attend the traditional marriage ceremony of his orderly, Victor Nnah Sunday, at Amangwu, Abaki-Ndoki, in Ukwa East Local Government Area.

He, however, said he considered it necessary to pay homage to Otti, as the state’s Chief Security Officer, before proceeding to the wedding venue.

Responding, Otti commended the police leadership for its professionalism and prompt response to the state government’s requests for assistance in addressing security challenges.

“Thank you for what you do for the country. Thank you for the professionalism of the Force and for making everyone realise that the safety and security of the people is paramount.

“We have had instances where we called upon you and you responded swiftly,” the governor said.

Otti also praised the promotion of the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Abia to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, describing his service in the state as professional and tactful.

He said the former police commissioner demonstrated commitment in handling security matters, adding that although the state would have preferred to retain him, his elevation was a welcome development.

“He demonstrated professionalism and tact in the discharge of his duties. If not that it is a promotion, we would have resisted it, but we believe it is good for him to move on,” Otti said.

The governor expressed optimism that the officer would sustain his relationship with Abia despite his new position.

Otti also congratulated the IGP’s orderly on his traditional marriage, recalling that he had met him during an earlier encounter with the police chief.

The governor further commended Disu for what he described as his demonstration of national inclusiveness through the choice of aides and associates from different ethnic and geographical backgrounds.

He specifically noted that some of the IGP’s close aides hailed from different parts of the country, including Ohafia in Abia State.

Otti urged Nigerians to rise above ethnic and geographical sentiments, stressing that national unity would be strengthened when citizens saw themselves first as members of one country.

The IGP was accompanied on the visit by his wife, AIG Afolabi and some Commissioners of Police.

Members of the governor’s delegation included the Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba; Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu; Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Dr Matthew Ekwuribe; and other top government officials.