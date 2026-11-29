By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Ibadan, Abuja and Ikeja electricity distribution companies (DisCos) recorded the highest revenue shortfalls among the 11 operators, as the electricity distribution sector posted a combined N118.19 billion gap arising from billing and collection inefficiencies in September 2026.

An analysis of the September 2026 Commercial Performance Factsheet released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) showed that Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) recorded the highest combined shortfall of N20.08 billion.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) followed with N16.87 billion, while Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) posted N12.98 billion.

The 11 DisCos collectively received electricity worth N341.05 billion during the month but billed customers only N270.49 billion, leaving a billing gap of N70.56 billion, representing a billing efficiency of 79.31 per cent.

Of the N270.49 billion billed, the operators collected N222.86 billion, leaving another N47.63 billion in uncollected revenue.

The combined billing and collection shortfalls amounted to N118.19 billion, highlighting the challenges confronting operators in translating electricity supplied to customers into revenue.

A breakdown of the figures showed that IBEDC’s N20.08 billion shortfall comprised N9.56 billion in billing inefficiencies and N10.52 billion in uncollected revenue.

AEDC recorded N16.87 billion, comprising N11.05 billion in billing gaps and N5.82 billion in uncollected revenue.

IKEDC posted N12.98 billion, made up of N12.94 billion in billing inefficiencies and N40 million in collection gaps.

Despite recording the highest billing shortfall among the operators, Ikeja DisCo achieved a collection efficiency of 99.90 per cent.

Benin DisCo ranked next with a combined shortfall of N11.70 billion, comprising N6.85 billion in billing inefficiencies and N4.85 billion in uncollected revenue.

Kano DisCo followed with N10.95 billion, including N3.14 billion in billing gaps and N7.81 billion in uncollected revenue, while Jos DisCo recorded N9.97 billion, comprising N4.41 billion and N5.56 billion respectively.

Port Harcourt DisCo posted a combined shortfall of N9.12 billion, made up of N3.93 billion in billing inefficiencies and N5.19 billion in uncollected revenue.

Eko DisCo recorded N8.75 billion, comprising N5.50 billion in billing gaps and N3.25 billion in uncollected revenue, while Kaduna DisCo posted N8.37 billion, including N4.79 billion in billing inefficiencies and N3.58 billion in collection gaps.

Enugu DisCo recorded N6.12 billion, comprising N5.74 billion in billing inefficiencies and N380 million in uncollected revenue.

Yola DisCo had the lowest combined shortfall of N3.30 billion, made up of N2.65 billion in billing gaps and N650 million in uncollected revenue.

On the industry’s overall commercial performance, NERC reported that billing efficiency improved to 79.31 per cent in September, representing a 3.95 percentage-point increase compared with August 2026.

However, collection efficiency declined by 2.23 percentage points to 82.39 per cent, despite the N222.86 billion collected by the operators during the month.

The commission also put the industry’s revenue recovery efficiency at 79.66 per cent, while the actual average collection tariff stood at N103.68 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), compared with the allowed average tariff of N130.15/kWh.