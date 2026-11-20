By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Political stakeholders and members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) from Kolokuma/Opokuma, the constituency of Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, have declared support for the party’s National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, and his political leadership.

The delegation, comprising NDC candidates, stakeholders and party members from Kolokuma/Opokuma and Yenagoa Federal Constituency, made the declaration when they visited Dickson at his country home in Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State, to pay homage and demonstrate solidarity with him.

The development comes as Governor Diri, who hails from Kolokuma/Opokuma, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The delegation presented drinks, gifts and food items to Dickson in appreciation of his contributions to the people and his role in providing a political platform for their aspirations.

Speaking during the visit, the senator representing Bayelsa West said his political journey had been driven by a commitment to justice, equity, recognition, integration and freedom for oppressed people rather than personal ambition or material gains.

Dickson, who described himself as a politician motivated by a mission and a cause, said his political convictions were founded on the determination to fight for what was right, fair and beneficial to the people.

He maintained that his years in public service, including his tenure as governor and senator, had been guided by the collective interest of the people rather than personal enrichment.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Steve Nwosu, the NDC leader said individual ambitions must always be subordinated to the general good, stressing that politics should be about service, responsibility, dignity and societal advancement.

He said these were the values the NDC intended to promote and institutionalise as it worked towards building a different political culture in Nigeria.

Dickson also acknowledged the historical significance of Kolokuma/Opokuma in the struggle for the emancipation and recognition of the Ijaw people, describing the area as a cradle of the Ijaw struggle.

He recalled that the importance he attached to the area informed his decision to establish the Ijaw National Academy there.

The former governor thanked the delegation for their solidarity and commitment to the NDC and the Niger Delta cause, describing the visit as a demonstration of shared values and a collective determination to advance the political and developmental aspirations of the region.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the member representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency II in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Dr Fafi Wisdom, assured Dickson of the continued support of political stakeholders from the area.

Wisdom said the visit was organised to appreciate Dickson’s contributions to the development of Kolokuma and Yenagoa and reaffirm confidence in his leadership.

He particularly commended the NDC leader for providing opportunities for indigenes of the area to contest elective positions on the party’s platform despite prevailing political challenges.

He insisted that many people in Kolokuma remained appreciative of Dickson’s sacrifices, political investments and efforts to create opportunities for their people.

The lawmaker also expressed confidence in the NDC’s prospects in the forthcoming elections, declaring that the party had established a presence in Kolokuma/Opokuma.

He said its growing acceptance and expanding political structures were attracting attention among political opponents.

Wisdom further welcomed the entry of a prominent political figure popularly known as the German Machine into the NDC, describing the development as a boost to the party’s mobilisation and grassroots engagement.

He expressed optimism that the politician’s involvement would strengthen the party’s existing structures and attract more supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Earlier, another delegation comprising NDC candidates from Bayelsa West also visited Dickson at his country home in Toru-Orua.

Led by Hon. Selekebina Saboh, the delegation presented drinks, gifts and food items to the senator in appreciation of his leadership and role in founding the NDC.

They described the party as a platform that had provided them with opportunities to pursue their political aspirations.