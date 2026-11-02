Dino Melaye throws Quranic citation challenge at Tinubu

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to a Quranic citation contest following the President’s recent pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Melaye issued the challenge in a post on his X handle on Monday, saying he was ready to compete with Tinubu in citing verses from the Quran after his return to Nigeria.

He wrote, “Now that Alhaji Bola Tinubu is in Umrah. Immediately he comes back, I challenge him to a Quranic citation competition with me. No one can mock God, SDM.”

The challenge comes after Tinubu’s spiritual visit to Saudi Arabia, where he performed Umrah, the lesser Hajj, and was granted access to enter the Holy Kaaba alongside members of his delegation.

In a statement on Monday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Tinubu said he prayed for wisdom and resilience to continue serving Nigerians while reaffirming his commitment to national development and prosperity.

“Well, I asked for wisdom and resilience to continue to serve the people. I know that prayer has been granted. Before the 2023 election, I did the same thing. I asked Allah to bless my Umrah then, and He did. And I promised that I would come back to thank Him,” the statement quoted Tinubu.

Tinubu also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for granting him and members of his delegation the rare privilege of praying inside the Holy Kaaba.

Tinubu, reflecting on Surah Aal-Imran, Verse 26 of the Holy Quran, said all power and authority belonged to Almighty Allah, who could grant leadership to anyone and take it away at will.

“There is no other God but Almighty Allah. He is the giver and the taker. He owns power and authority. He says, ‘If I give you, use it well. If you don’t use it in accordance with my dictates, I can take it from you and give it to another person. I am the only One who has that authority,” he said.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to national development, declaring, “My commitment to Project Nigeria is higher. I am determined to usher in prosperity and fully develop the country, consistent with the wish of Allah and the support of the people.”

On the economy, Tinubu expressed optimism about the country’s progress, saying, “The foundation is solid, and the economy has come out of the dark tunnel. This is inspiring.”

He also stressed the need to invest in young Nigerians, adding, “We need to build a future for our youth. If we don’t invest in their future, how do we want to be remembered as leaders 50 years from now?