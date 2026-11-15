Dickson seeks all-party summit over rising political violence

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has called on the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to urgently convene an all-party summit to address rising incidents of thuggery and political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dickson, a former Bayelsa State governor and senator representing Bayelsa West in the 10th Senate, warned that failure to address the growing violence could complicate or undermine the conduct of the 2027 elections.

He said the proposed summit would provide an opportunity for political parties and relevant stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to peaceful, free, fair and transparent elections.

In a statement he personally signed on Sunday, the NDC leader expressed concern over what he described as increasing incidents of violence and attacks targeting the party, its candidates and supporters.

He said political disagreements and rivalries must not be allowed to degenerate into violence capable of threatening the country’s democracy.

The statement read: “I am deeply concerned about the increasing incidents of violence and attacks targeted against the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and its candidates and supporters. I and several other party leaders have had cause to speak against this in the past.

“Whatever the circumstances, violence has no place in our democratic process.

“In view of this disturbing development, I call on the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and the Gen. Abdulsalami-led Peace Committee, in conjunction with INEC and the security agencies, to urgently convene an all-party summit to address this growing monster before it consumes our democracy.

“Such a summit would provide a platform for all of us to reaffirm our collective commitment to peaceful, fair and transparent elections.

“The rising rate of violence, if not urgently checked, could lead to a dangerous situation that may complicate, or entirely undermine, the conduct of the 2027 elections even before it starts. We must not allow political disagreements and rivalries to degenerate into violence capable of threatening our democracy.”

Dickson addresses party leadership concerns

Beyond the security concerns, the former governor disclosed that he had held discussions with various party leaders over concerns recently raised by some party officials, directing that the issues be addressed and the interests of all stakeholders considered.

He said he had also asked the party leadership to expedite the preparation and release of names of committed party members for appointments into various committees and directorates of the National Campaign Council.

According to him, he had directed the party’s executive committee leadership to conclude the process and ensure that the lists were released without further delay.

Dickson also said he had engaged the party leadership on the need to provide financial support to state chapters to facilitate their activities while efforts continued to raise additional funds for the campaign.

The NDC leader urged the party’s candidates for the National Assembly, state Houses of Assembly and governorship elections to prioritise the identification, verification and training of polling agents ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said the candidates should work with the presidential campaign team to verify the lists and make contributions, particularly in areas where they had specific interests.

Dickson also encouraged collaboration with other political parties, excluding the NDC’s main contenders, where necessary, to strengthen polling agent coverage and ensure adequate representation at polling units nationwide.

He stressed that candidates’ views should receive serious consideration in the selection of agents because they would be directly involved in defending the party’s interests at the polls.

However, he said such responsibilities must be discharged in collaboration with the party leadership and other stakeholders.

He urged the party to conclude the process quickly and decentralise the lists for uploading to enable training to commence later in November and continue throughout December.

Describing the 2027 elections as agent-based, Dickson said effective polling unit representation was critical to protecting the party’s votes.

He thanked Nigerians for their support and solidarity with the NDC, expressing confidence in the party’s mobilisation efforts ahead of the elections.