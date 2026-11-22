Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has commiserated with the families and friends of victims of the boat mishap along the Ayama/Oweikorogha waterways in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

Dickson, who disclosed this in a post on his X platform on Sunday, described the incident as unfortunate and expressed sadness over the loss of lives.

He also extended his condolences to the Bayelsa State Government and the people of the state over the tragedy.

The senator said he deliberately scaled down his engagements on Saturday as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the incident.

According to him, he reduced the number of visitors he attended to and cancelled some previously scheduled visits to reflect on the tragedy.

Dickson commended the relevant emergency response agencies and other individuals involved in the rescue operation for their swift response, urging them to sustain their efforts until the operation was successfully concluded.

He also called for stricter enforcement of maritime safety regulations and increased public awareness to prevent similar incidents.

The former governor stressed the need for continuous safety education for marine operators, security personnel and residents of Bayelsa State.

He further urged traditional institutions and the media to support efforts aimed at promoting maritime safety and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.

Dickson reiterated his condolences to the bereaved families, praying that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and give their loved ones the strength to bear the loss.