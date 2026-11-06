Diana Nyeche returns with new project for kid actors

By Benjamin Njoku

Weeks after the release of her cultural film, “Keeper of Destiny” Nollywood’s baby-voice actress and producer Diana Nyeche, is back with another project.

But this time, the spotlight is not on established stars, it is on children.

The actress and producer has announced an audition for kids aged 12 to 15, who will feature in her forthcoming emotional movie.

The audition, scheduled for this Sunday, is aimed at giving aspiring young talents a chance to break into Nollywood.

Speaking on the project, Diana said she is committed to nurturing the next generation of actors through her platform, Dianihe Update TV.

“My dream is to make these kids future Nollywood stars,” she said. She added that even kids who do not appear talented at first will be trained and groomed to discover and develop their potential.