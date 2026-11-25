By Chioma Obinna & Blessing Oghene

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) yesterday dismissed as false a viral social media video alleging that patients were being subjected to dialysis treatment on mats and floors at its facility, insisting that no patient had ever received such treatment at the hospital.

Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, who gave the clarification during a media briefing and tour of the hospital’s Lion Isaac Olusola Dada Dialysis Centre and Renal Institute in Lagos, described the allegation as misleading and damaging to the hospital’s reputation.

Adeyemo expressed disappointment that a major television station broadcast the video without first contacting the hospital to verify the claims or obtain its response.

“Nothing in LUTH is hidden. That’s why we showcase our activities every day, and you have access to us. It is quite unfortunate that somebody put something on social media and a major news outlet publicised it without contacting us,” he said.

He insisted that the video had nothing to do with LUTH.

“For the avoidance of doubt, that viral video has nothing to do with Lagos University Teaching Hospital. It is not LUTH. It could not have been LUTH,” he declared.

The CMD disclosed that the hospital currently operates 16 functional dialysis machines, with capacity for 30, providing round-the-clock haemodialysis services to adult and paediatric patients.

According to him, the centre recorded approximately 12,500 haemodialysis sessions between January 2022 and October 31, 2026, averaging 2,500 sessions annually and more than 200 monthly. He added that the cumulative downtime of the centre during the period was less than one per cent.

Also speaking, Consultant Nephrologist and Deputy Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, Prof. Taslim Babawale Bello, described the allegation as medically and technically unfounded, explaining that the dialysis centre was not an admission ward but a specialised facility where patients receive treatment for three to four hours before returning home or to their wards.

“It is technically impossible to dialyse a patient on the floor. The dialysis machine requires a specially constructed tubing system to connect to the patient, and its length is limited,” Bello explained.

He said strict hygiene and infection-prevention protocols were observed at the centre, adding that even visitors were required to observe protective measures before entering the dialysis area.

Bello explained that the centre, which commenced operations in its present building in October 2021, was part of a specialised kidney care complex housing outpatient nephrology clinics, a dedicated pharmacy, laboratory services, consultants’ offices and a kidney transplant facility.

He added that the centre had two specialised water treatment units to ensure that water used during dialysis was purified to the required standards.

Another Senior Consultant Nephrologist, Prof. Christiana Amira, said she was disturbed by the viral video, stressing that dialysis was a highly specialised procedure requiring strict adherence to international standards.

“There is just no way we can dialyse patients lying on mats. Each procedure takes four hours, and we go to great lengths to ensure that every measure meets international standards,” she said.

Adeyemo further disclosed that the Federal Government had committed more than N40 billion to the hospital in the last four years, resulting in improvements in infrastructure and service delivery.

“Are we where we are supposed to be? No. But are we where we were four or five years ago? No. There has been visible progress, and the government has done a lot,” he said.

The CMD, however, acknowledged that the hospital still faced challenges but urged journalists to verify allegations involving healthcare institutions and obtain responses from relevant authorities before publication.

“We are not saying that we are perfect. You can talk about our inadequacies, but blatant lies should not be part of it. The press must help Nigerians understand what is happening in our hospitals and not scare people away from facilities they depend on,” he said.

He disclosed that LUTH attends to an average of 2,500 patients daily, including inpatients and outpatients, noting that public hospitals remain the major source of healthcare for Nigerians who cannot afford treatment abroad.

Adeyemo urged Nigerians and the media to visit the hospital and assess its facilities, assuring the public of LUTH’s continued commitment to quality healthcare, medical research and training.