Diabetes: CAPPA urges FG, states to impose 20% sugary drinks tax, reform food policies

By Chioma Obinna

On this day World Diabetes Day, the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) on Saturday called on the Federal Government and state governments to urgently reform Nigeria’s food policies, impose a minimum 20 per cent tax on sugar-sweetened beverages and tighten regulations on unhealthy food products to curb the rising burden of diabetes.

The organisation warned that efforts to tackle the disease would yield limited results if government focused on screening and treatment while allowing aggressive marketing, widespread availability and affordability of ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks to continue unchecked.

Making the call in a message to mark the 2026 World Diabetes Day, marked November 14, with the theme, “Early Action on Diabetes”, CAPPA said Nigeria faced an escalating diabetes crisis that required decisive government intervention beyond public awareness and individual lifestyle changes.

According to the organisation, Nigeria has the highest number of adults aged 20 to 79 living with diabetes in Africa, while nearly three in four adults with diabetes across the continent remain undiagnosed.

It warned that delayed diagnosis exposes millions of Nigerians to potentially life-threatening complications, including kidney failure, blindness, stroke and amputations.

CAPPA also raised the alarm over the financial burden of diet-related non-communicable diseases, citing an estimated N1.92 trillion annual out-of-pocket expenditure by Nigerian households on their treatment.

Executive Director of CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, said diabetes prevention should not be reduced to individual discipline when commercial interests and unhealthy food environments increasingly shape people’s dietary choices.

He said: “We cannot keep telling Nigerians to eat healthily while allowing unhealthy food and beverages to dominate our markets, schools, advertisements and public spaces.

“Early action on diabetes must begin with enacting and implementing strong regulatory policies that make healthy choices possible, affordable and accessible, not simply with advising people to change their dietary behaviour.”

The organisation cited its 2025 report, Junk On Our Plates, which documented aggressive marketing of ultra-processed foods and beverages high in sugar and sodium across seven Nigerian states.

It said the report exposed the targeting of children, young people and low-income communities through advertising, celebrity endorsements, misleading nutrition labels and cultural imagery designed to promote unhealthy products.

To reverse the trend, CAPPA outlined five major policy interventions, beginning with the conclusion and enforcement of the proposed Sugar-Sweetened Beverage (SSB) tax.

It urged the House of Representatives and the Federal Executive to complete legislative action following the Senate’s passage of the tax review bill earlier this year.

The organisation advocated an inflation-adjusted excise tax of at least 20 per cent of the final retail price, in line with World Health Organisation recommendations.

It further called for transparent utilisation of the revenue generated to fund diabetes prevention and control, primary healthcare, disease screening, subsidies for healthy local foods and nutrition programmes.

CAPPA also urged the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to introduce mandatory Front-of-Pack Warning Labels on packaged products containing excessive sugar, sodium and unhealthy fats.

“Consumers have a fundamental right to know what is in their food without having to decode tiny, obscured print on the back of packages, as is currently the case,” it said.

The organisation demanded statutory restrictions on the marketing and sponsorship of sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods targeting children and adolescents across television, digital platforms and public spaces.

It also called on state governments to enforce federal public food procurement guidelines to ensure that schools, hospitals and other public institutions serve nutritious meals rather than ultra-processed products.

On what it described as industry interference in nutrition policies, CAPPA cautioned against healthwashing by manufacturers, involving misleading health claims, selective fortification and lifestyle imagery to portray unhealthy products as nutritious.

“Adding selected micronutrients to a sugary drink or a high-sodium bouillon cube does not erase excessive sugar, salt or other nutritional concerns. Fortification must never become a marketing licence to disguise unhealthy products or undermine policies that seek to reduce their consumption,” the organisation said.

Beyond food regulation, CAPPA urged federal and state governments to increase funding for primary healthcare centres to provide free or subsidised blood glucose testing, essential medicines and improved access to insulin.

It also advocated agricultural incentives for smallholder farmers producing indigenous fruits, vegetables and whole grains to improve the availability and affordability of nutritious local foods.

Oluwafemi said: “Diabetes is not inevitable, and early action against the condition must include action against the commercial practices that make unhealthy diets increasingly difficult to avoid.

“On this World Diabetes Day, we call on Nigerian lawmakers and regulators to choose the health and productivity of our people over the profit margins of ultra-processed food corporations.”