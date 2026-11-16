By Chioma Obinna

Millions of people living with diabetes in Nigeria and Africa at large risk developing serious health complications because they are unaware of their condition, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has warned, underscoring the need for wider access to screening and early diagnosis.

The IDF disclosed that approximately 24.6 million adults aged 20–79 were living with diabetes in Africa in 2024, with nearly three out of every four unaware of their condition.

The figure highlights the growing public health challenge posed by undiagnosed diabetes and the need for community-based interventions to encourage regular health checks, particularly among people who may not have access to routine medical services.

Against this backdrop, Afonchies Pharmacy Limited last Saturday provided free blood glucose and blood pressure screening for residents of Addo, Badore, Langbasa and neighbouring communities in the Ajah area of Lagos State as part of activities marking the 2026 World Diabetes Day.

The exercise, held on Saturday, November 14, at the company’s Addo branch, targeted 200 adults and aligned with this year’s theme, “Early Action on Diabetes,” which emphasises early diagnosis and timely intervention to prevent complications.

Participants also received health counselling and professional medication advice as part of efforts to improve awareness of diabetes, hypertension and the importance of monitoring key health indicators.

Speaking, the Managing Director of Afonchies, Pharm. Adebayo Afon, said the initiative reflected the company’s commitment to making healthcare more accessible and encouraging people to take greater responsibility for their health through regular screening and early intervention.

He explained that the company’s community pharmacy model went beyond dispensing medicines to providing health education, identifying potential health risks and connecting people to appropriate care.

Afon also emphasised the importance of community-based interventions in addressing the burden of undiagnosed diabetes and hypertension.

Speaking on the activities at the screening centre, the Chief Pharmacist representing the Addo branch, Pharm. Michael Akpala, said the exercise was designed to address the fear and cost that often discourage people from checking their blood sugar and blood pressure.

He disclosed that beneficiaries with concerning results would receive counselling and be linked to nearby primary healthcare facilities, including those in Addo and Badore, for further evaluation and care.

He added that the company hoped to build on the initiative by encouraging regular health checks.

Also speaking, the Chief Operating Officer, Pharm. Oluwatosin Majoyeogbe, disclosed that Afonchies currently had 13 active branches, with another nearing completion.

He said the company intended to make the screening programme an annual event, rotating it across different communities where it operates.

Majoyeogbe also highlighted the company’s online ordering platform, which allows customers to submit prescriptions, select their preferred branch, arrange medicine delivery or collect their orders, subject to regulatory requirements.

Community pharmacies, he said, serve as the first point of healthcare contact for many residents, making them important in promoting medication safety and appropriate treatment.

One of the beneficiaries, 78-year-old elder statesman, Mr Samuel Akinrinifin, commended Afonchies for the initiative, describing it as a valuable opportunity, particularly for elderly residents, to monitor their health.

Akinrinifin, who said regular health checks had been part of his personal healthcare routine, expressed satisfaction with the exercise, adding that he had never been hospitalised because of his commitment to regular monitoring.

He urged Afonchies and other healthcare providers to sustain such initiatives and extend them to more elderly people.

World Diabetes Day is observed annually on November 14 to raise awareness about diabetes and promote prevention, early diagnosis and effective management.

The high proportion of people living with diabetes without knowing their status highlights the importance of accessible screening, public education and timely referral to health facilities to reduce the risk of complications.