Development challenges in Delta: Ebitonmo’s theory of political thermodynamics

By Enewaridideke Ekanpou

Alapala Anthony Ebitonmo, the man currently representing Burutu North Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, is again furious, as it is his wont to be, resistant to every benevolent arrester unleashed on him. Rather retrospectively, in a blazing fury, he was recently sighted at Oyangbene and approvingly led into the open arms of people carrying “chalked hearts.” The hearts of Oyangbene people became immediately “chalked” because Ebitonmo was suddenly sighted. Even in their variedly chalked hearts at the sight of the man, they were confounded, thrown off balance, when they were told he had not come for Oyangbene community. Even in their confoundment, they sought to know the rationale behind Ebitonmo’s sudden appearance in Oyangbene when he claimed openly he had not come for the Oyangbene community. In a characteristic blazing fury, he was curtly categorical that his sudden appearance was rooted in two propellants—Serikoromo Primary School and his famed theory named political thermodynamics.

Available statistics reveal Serikoromo Primary School in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State had been the home of rickety structures for decades, daily rendezvoused by pythons, leopards, elephants, lions, grasscutters, lizards, iguanas, rats, cats, and bats. To teachers and pupils, these reptiles and mammals became the bandits troubling them. For decades, they cried their eyes out with tears that spread like the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. However, their impassioned tears looked like the silvery waters in the ocean; they were not comforted like the weeping Biblical Martha. Serikoromo Primary School, founded in 1956, was where I had my primary education in 1988. The oceanic tears of this school had known many decades of neglect.

Awakened to the pathetic story of Serikoromo Primary School, Ebitonmo became blazingly furious. With a blazing fury that carried the troubling pains of the poor teachers and pupils, Ebitonmo risked a sudden flight to Serikoromo Primary School without a visible speedboat professionally skimming the white waters of Oyangbene River. His presence in the school was equivalent to ritualistically stepping on “Atu” in a folktale stunningly told by TimiebiMaika. Mystically, as captured in Timiebi’s folktales, ritualistically stepping on the “Atu” was imbued with the power to make one appear dramatically at the backyard of one’s house. The power of invisibility and disappearance dwells mystically in the “Atu” ritual. The second propellant of Ebitonmo’s appearance in Oyangbene without a visible flight was his treasured philosophy of political thermodynamics.

Political thermodynamics is the measurable degree of responsiveness of, or applicability of, core developmental ideas to visible development challenges that plague communities and mankind in general. It is the space for the transformation of strategically formulated developmental ideas into enduring visible structures through the interrogative interaction between formulated developmental ideas and the real challenges of development that trouble mankind in different dimensions of life. It is a pragmatic interrogative interface aimed at the delivery of visible, measurable structures of development. Political thermodynamics also centres on creating a measurable merger between electoral promises and visible structures—visible structures viewed as emanations from the electoral promises upon which the representational mandate of Ebitonmo stands.

Ebitonmo thinks endlessly in development terms for both biotic and abiotic factors in Burutu North Constituency. For Ebitonmo, Serikoromo Primary School was another experimentation ground for a measurable test of his theory of political thermodynamics underlying all his political and representational conversations, interactions, and engagements as a singular ideational propelling force. At work, political thermodynamics shows how Ebitonmo’s ideational formulations flow and confront core development challenges of the people, transforming them in pragmatic terms into visible and measurable structures, in demonstration of the dominance of his developmental formulations over visible development challenges. In Ebitonmo, the merger between theoretical formulations and pragmatic delivery is demonstrably visible. This is what Ebitonmo has just demonstrated at Serikoromo Primary School in Oyangbene.

Ebitonmo’s journey to Oyangbene is driven by his blazing fury that my primary school is abandoned, and this abandonment has consumed many years. He is also driven by his political thermodynamics theory, or his prized philosophy of representation. This theory centres on how his humanistic political ideas interact with core development challenges of the people at the grassroots level. His humanistic ideals merge into the developmental challenges of the people to transform lives measured in infrastructure. His ideas confront the development problems, solve them, and transform the people. His theory is a measure of how humanistic ideas transform lives through interaction with and confrontation of their core developmental problems. Every community touched by him is a reflection of how his philosophy of political thermodynamics bulldozes and transforms communities through visible projects executed. In every move, Ebitonmo is guided by his famed political thermodynamics philosophy—a political philosophy his political opponents cannot match strength for strength and idea for idea.

Pragmatic and indestructible, political thermodynamics is inspiring and striking in its theoretical composition and applicability.

Though an inspiring and striking political theory it is, it must be admitted that thermodynamics, from which Ebitonmo’s political thermodynamics is derived, was foundationally erected and came into being through the scientific exertions of multiple scientists in the 19th century, like Rudolf Clausius, James Watt, William Thomson (Lord Kelvin), Walter Nernst, and others. However, among the multiple scientific exertions which gave birth to thermodynamics, Nicolas Leonard Sadi Carnot was widely acclaimed as the father of thermodynamics based on his successful publication on thermodynamics in 1824.

The decades-old governmental neglect of Serikoromo Primary School has just been ended by Ebitonmo through his phenomenal display of blazing fury on flight to Oyangbene without a visible flight. In Serikoromo Primary School, an architecturally arresting block of four classrooms now bestrides the compound like an angelic creature on a visit of no return to the school. Pride has been restored to the school where I had my primary education. I can now proudly “pound” my chest and proclaim ubiquitously that I was the senior prefect of Serikoromo Primary School in 1988. No special sermon or discourse is further required to attest to the viability of Ebitonmo’s theoretical formulations encapsulated in his philosophy of political thermodynamics. Either for a visible block of classrooms or visible desks and tables for teachers and pupils, Ebitonmo’s developmentally audacious philosophy of political thermodynamics has been felt in Okpokunou, Edegbene, Enekorogha, Bikorogha, Gbekebor, Obotebe, Ayakoromo, Gbekebor, Kiagbodo, Opuapale, Labolouseigha, and Bubougbene in Burutu North Constituency.

Representationally building a verifiable merger between theoretical formulations and pragmatic delivery is not an easy task, but Ebitonmo has just achieved it without a flourish. This is commendable in every dimension. To pull off this representational feat, representational encore is the natural harvest, the stipend, the appreciatory recognition of this performance. The political thermodynamics theory of Ebitonmo is too viable and relevant to be ignored by this generation. The scaffolding needed for this viable political philosophy to thrive must be afforded a space. This means the people of Burutu Constituency must speak the unifying language of “bitter kola” in the 2027 general elections. The language of bitter kola spoken in the waiting 2027 general elections, we are sure of Ebitonmo’s developmentally blazing fury and his beloved philosophy of political thermodynamics, whose pragmatic power of developmental communication has been asserted in Serikoromo Primary School. Historically, Ebitonmo has become the fearless arrester of dilapidated structures in Serikoromo Primary School, Oyangbene. A referentially bold and furious arrester Ebitonmo has become, steadily reinforced and sustained in every step by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s MORE agenda.

*Dr. Ekanpou writes from Akparenogbene, Delta State.