Femi Ajasa

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has mourned the passing of Mr Olufemi Finayon Ajasa, the Online Editor of Vanguard Newspapers.

Mr Ajasa passed away on Sunday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after a brief illness at the age of 44, according to the management of Vanguard Media Limited, publishers of the Vanguard Newspapers.

In a condolence message issued by his spokesperson, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau described the late Ajasa as a thoroughbred professional and one of the finest minds in Nigeria’s digital journalism space.

“Femi Ajasa’s dedication and commitment to truth and accuracy set him apart and distinguished him among others. His death is a painful loss, not only to his immediate family, the Vanguard family, but to the entire Nigerian media industry,” he said.

The Deputy President of the Senate noted that Mr Ajasa’s journalism journey, which began as a photojournalist with the National Mirror in 2012, through TheNewsGuru and Pulse, to his return to Vanguard in June 2022 as Online Editor, was marked by excellence, integrity and selfless service to the country through his noble profession, journalism.

Senator Barau extended his heartfelt condolences to the Ajasa family of Ajido, Badagry, Lagos State, Management and Staff of Vanguard Media Limited, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and all his friends and professional associates.

“We pray that God will grant his family, colleagues and loved ones the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and grant his gentle soul eternal rest,” he said.

Vanguard Newspaper