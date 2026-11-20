Danish National Police Chief Lasse Boje Nielsen addresses a press conference for the suspected attempted assassination of a Ukrainian rapper, in Soeborg, near Copenhagen, on November 20, 2026. Photo by Thomas Traasdahl / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP.

Denmark’s foreign minister on Friday said Moscow’s defence attache in Copenhagen would be expelled after Russia was suspected of being behind an attempted assassination of a Ukrainian rapper.

“We have just summoned the Russian ambassador to the ministry of foreign affairs and notified him of the government’s decision to expel the Russian defence attache from Denmark” within seven days, Lars Lokke Rasmussen told a news conference.

“We are saying this very clearly: we have exposed you”, he said.

He also added Denmark was mulling suspending Schengen visas to Russians.

“We have launched work at the European level to further tighten the rules governing access of Russian nationals to Europe,” he said.

“We are now stepping up our efforts — towards a halt to all non-essential visas”.

“The strongest response Denmark can give is not to waver and to support Ukraine. And we fully intend to continue” supporting Ukraine, he said.

The announcements came after Danish intelligence said it suspected Russia of planning the assassination of a Ukrainian rapper during a concert in a Copenhagen suburb with the help of a Danish criminal gang.

Denmark’s public television DR identified the rapper as Kyivstoner, who holds both Ukrainian and American citizenship.

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